Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) April 24, 2025

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday he would be willing to visit Germany, France and Britain for talks on his country's nuclear programme.

Tehran recently reopened nuclear talks with its arch-foe the United States, engaging in two rounds of mediated negotiations in Muscat and Rome, with a third slated for Saturday back in the Omani capital.

Germany, France and Britain, along with the United States, were among the parties to a landmark 2015 deal that placed curbs Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief -- a deal that collapsed after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

"After my recent consultations in Moscow and Beijing, I am ready to take the first step with visits to Paris, Berlin and London," Araghchi said in a post on X, adding that he was open to talks "not only on the nuclear issue, but in each and every other area of mutual interest and concern".

Araghchi was in China on Wednesday to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ahead of Saturday's talks with the United States.

Last week he visited Moscow for similar discussions and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Araghchi voiced satisfaction at the level of cooperation with allies China and Russia, but said on Thursday that ties with the three European powers, or E3, "are currently down".

He added that "the ball is now in the E3's court", saying they "have an opportunity to do away with the grip of Special Interest groups and forge a different path".

French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told AFP that Paris would wait and see "if this announcement by the Iranian minister is followed by effects".

He added that France "will very willingly continue to dialogue with the Iranians" on the nuclear subject.

Germany and Britain did not immediately comment on the matter.

- Snapback -

Iran and the E3 have recently taken steps to re-establish a dialogue on the nuclear issue, holding a handful of meetings since late last year.

Following Washington's withdrawal, Tehran stuck to the 2015 agreement for a year before scaling back its compliance, increasing its enrichment of uranium to up to 60 percent -- far above the 3.67 percent ceiling set by the deal, but short of the 90 percent required for a bomb.

In December, the three European countries warned of the possibility of triggering the so-called "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 accord if Iran continued to develop its nuclear programme.

If triggered, the mechanism would automatically reinstate UN sanctions on Iran over its non-compliance. The option to activate it expires in October.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged European countries to decide whether to use the option.

Iran has previously warned it could withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the mechanism were triggered.

On Wednesday Araghchi slammed, without elaborating, "attempts by the Israeli regime and certain Special Interest groups to derail diplomacy" and undermine the ongoing talks with the US.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Wednesday that Iran was an existential threat and warned that "the fate of all humanity" was at stake if it acquired nuclear arms.

Iran has consistently denied allegations it is pursuing an atomic bomb, insisting its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Western governments have also criticised Iran's missile programme and accused it of providing Russia with weapons in its war against Ukraine.

Iran has denied the accusations, saying it has not supported any side in the conflict.

rkh-mz/smw

X

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
China says expects 'in-depth' talks during Iran FM visit
 Beijing (AFP) April 22, 2025
 Beijing on Tuesday said it expected "in-depth" talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to China this week, adding the two countries would work on "deepening political mutual trust". "Both sides will have in-depth exchanges on China-Iran bilateral relations and international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said. The visit to China by Tehran's top diplomat comes ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Iran an ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israeli army says 'likely' intercepted missile attack claimed by Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
NUKEWARS
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
NUKEWARS
UK, French troops drill for urban combat using Ukraine insights

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
NUKEWARS
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
NUKEWARS
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
NUKEWARS
Spain to go ahead with contested Israeli arms deal

 Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense
NUKEWARS
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`

 Francis, a pope for the internet age

 Trump's policies will create Russian, Chinese strategic, economic coups

 Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.