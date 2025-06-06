Iran FM warns Europe against 'strategic mistake' at IAEA; Iran obtained 'sensitive' Israeli intel



Iran warned European powers on Friday against backing a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency next week accusing Tehran of non-compliance, calling it a "strategic mistake".

"Instead of engaging in good faith, the E3 is opting for malign action against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X, referring to Britain, France and Germany.

"Mark my words as Europe ponders another major strategic mistake: Iran will react strongly against any violation of its rights."

The warning from Iran's top diplomat comes as the three European governments prepare to join Washington in backing a censure resolution at next week's board meeting, a diplomatic source told AFP.

The resolution would accuse Iran of failing to meet its nuclear obligations and carries the threat of referral to the UN Security Council if Tehran "does not show goodwill", the source added.

Araghchi said Tehran had demonstrated "years of good cooperation with the IAEA - resulting in a resolution which shut down malign claims of a 'possible military dimension' (PMD) to Iran's peaceful nuclear programme".

"My country is once again accused of 'non-compliance,'" he added, blaming "shoddy and politicised reporting".

The criticism follows a quarterly report from the IAEA last week which cited a "general lack of cooperation" from Iran and raised concerns over undeclared nuclear material.

Tehran rejected the report as politically motivated and based on "forged documents" it said had been provided by its arch foe Israel.

The pressure on Iran comes amid indirect talks with the United States, mediated by Oman since April 12, to forge a new nuclear agreement between the longtime foes.

The two sides have been publicly at odds over uranium enrichment, the process that produces fuel for nuclear reactors or, in highly extended form, the material for a nuclear warhead.

Iran insists it has the right to enrich uranium under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the issue is "non-negotiable".

But in a post on his Truth Social network on Monday, President Donald Trump said the United States "WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM" by Iran.

Tehran and Washington are seeking a new agreement to replace a 2015 deal with major powers which Trump unilaterally abandoned during his first term in 2018.

The agreement quickly unravelled as Trump reimposed sweeping sanctions and Tehran began walking back its own commitments a year later.

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60 percent, well above the 3.67 percent cap set by the 2015 deal but below the 90 percent threshold required for a nuclear warhead.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned that while "Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon at this moment, it has the material."

He warned that should Iran acquire a nuclear weapon, it would trigger "a cascade in the Middle East".

Grossi further cautioned that failure in ongoing US-Iran nuclear talks "will imply, most probably, military action" against Iran - a threat raised by both the US and its ally Israel.

Britain, France and Germany, which were all party to the 2015 deal, are considering whether to trigger a "snapback" of UN sanctions under its dispute resolution mechanism -- an option that expires on the deal's 10th anniversary in October.

West plans nuclear resolution against Iran: diplomats

Vienna (AFP) June 5, 2025 - Western allies are planning to file a resolution to the world nuclear watchdog condemning Iran for "non-compliance" over its nuclear programme, diplomatic sources told AFP on Thursday.

It is the latest move in years-long efforts to restrict Iran's nuclear activities over fears that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons, which it denies.

The United States and European countries will submit the resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board next week, with the threat of referring the issue to the United Nations, the sources said.

After a recent IAEA report showed "a general lack of cooperation" by Tehran, the United States, Britain, France and Germany "are tabling a resolution that will find Iran in non-compliance" with its nuclear obligations, a senior diplomatic source said.

Recent rounds of talks between the United States and Iran, mediated by Oman, have aimed to secure an agreement on limiting enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

Two other diplomats confirmed the resolution initiative in comments to AFP, saying it would "increase pressure" on Iran, with a vote scheduled at the IAEA board in Vienna on June 11.

Iran rejected last week's IAEA report, calling it a "political" manoeuvre, and accused Israel of contributing "unreliable and misleading information" to it.

The moves come with high tensions in the Middle East over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Iran has denied seeking nuclear arms and says it needs the uranium for civilian power production.

Diplomatic sources said the threat of action at the UN Security Council (UNSC), which can draw up sanctions, aimed to give Tehran "a last chance" to comply with western demands.

One source said the allies would refer Iran to the UNSC in the coming months if Iran "does not show goodwill" but that Tehran would be given "a window to finally comply".

