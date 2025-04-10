Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

A senior adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Iran could expel UN nuclear watchdog inspectors over "threats" ahead of Saturday's talks.
Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani's comments came after US Trump Wednesday failed to rule out military action against Iran in the event the planned talks fail to produce a deal.
"The continuation of external threats and Iran being in a state of military attack may lead to deterrent measures, including expulsion of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency and cessation of cooperation," Shamkhani said on X.
"Transfer of enriched materials to secure locations may also be considered," he added, referring to the country's uranium enrichment.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce warned Iran against making a misstep.
"The threat of that kind of action, of course, is inconsistent with Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear programme," she told reporters.
"Also, expelling IAEA inspectors from Iran would be an escalation and a miscalculation on Iran's part."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is due to meet US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in the Gulf sultanate on Saturday for the talks that Washington has presented as the last chance for a peaceful resolution of Western concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced hope Thursday that the US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman this weekend could lead to "peace".
"We hope that will lead to peace," Rubio told a meeting of Trump's cabinet. "We're hopeful about that."
- New sanctions -
Last month, Trump sent a letter to Khamenei, who has the final say in matters of state in Iran, calling for direct negotiations but warning of military action if the diplomacy fails.
"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked if military action was an option.
"If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that," Trump said.
On Wednesday, the United States announced new sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear programme ahead of the talks between the longtime adversaries.
In a mainly symbolic move, the US Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions under additional authorities on five entities including the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran and one individual.
On Thursday, the US State Department said it was imposing sanctions on Iran's oil network under Trump's policy of "maximum pressure" against the country.
Washington already enforces sweeping sanctions on Iran, particularly its nuclear programme whose scientists have also been the target of an assassination campaign attributed to Israel.
Iran maintains that it is against direct negotiations with its arch-enemy the United States, but has left the door open for indirect talks.
In 2015, Iran reached a landmark nuclear deal with major powers that gave it relief from international sanctions in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities monitored by UN inspectors.
But in 2018, during Trump's first term in office, the United States withdrew from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran.
A year later, Iran began rolling back on its commitments under the agreement and accelerated its nuclear programme.
burs-srm/kir
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks
Russian strike kills 16 in Ukraine leader's home city, children among dead
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal
US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Can NATO agree a deal on spending that satisfies Trump?
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
NATO chief says China military expansion 'staggering'
Poland aims to 'get closer' to 5% GDP defence spending next year
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters