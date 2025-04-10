Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman
Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) April 10, 2025

Washington and Tehran waged a war of words Thursday ahead of key talks in Oman after US President Donald Trump said military action was "absolutely" possible if the talks fail.

A senior adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Iran could expel UN nuclear watchdog inspectors over "threats" ahead of Saturday's talks.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani's comments came after US Trump Wednesday failed to rule out military action against Iran in the event the planned talks fail to produce a deal.

"The continuation of external threats and Iran being in a state of military attack may lead to deterrent measures, including expulsion of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency and cessation of cooperation," Shamkhani said on X.

"Transfer of enriched materials to secure locations may also be considered," he added, referring to the country's uranium enrichment.

In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce warned Iran against making a misstep.

"The threat of that kind of action, of course, is inconsistent with Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear programme," she told reporters.

"Also, expelling IAEA inspectors from Iran would be an escalation and a miscalculation on Iran's part."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is due to meet US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in the Gulf sultanate on Saturday for the talks that Washington has presented as the last chance for a peaceful resolution of Western concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced hope Thursday that the US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman this weekend could lead to "peace".

"We hope that will lead to peace," Rubio told a meeting of Trump's cabinet. "We're hopeful about that."

- New sanctions -

Last month, Trump sent a letter to Khamenei, who has the final say in matters of state in Iran, calling for direct negotiations but warning of military action if the diplomacy fails.

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked if military action was an option.

"If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that," Trump said.

On Wednesday, the United States announced new sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear programme ahead of the talks between the longtime adversaries.

In a mainly symbolic move, the US Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions under additional authorities on five entities including the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran and one individual.

On Thursday, the US State Department said it was imposing sanctions on Iran's oil network under Trump's policy of "maximum pressure" against the country.

Washington already enforces sweeping sanctions on Iran, particularly its nuclear programme whose scientists have also been the target of an assassination campaign attributed to Israel.

Iran maintains that it is against direct negotiations with its arch-enemy the United States, but has left the door open for indirect talks.

In 2015, Iran reached a landmark nuclear deal with major powers that gave it relief from international sanctions in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities monitored by UN inspectors.

But in 2018, during Trump's first term in office, the United States withdrew from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Iran began rolling back on its commitments under the agreement and accelerated its nuclear programme.

burs-srm/kir

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Trump announces direct nuclear talks with Iran, Moscow, China welcome news
 Washington (AFP) April 8, 2025
 President Donald Trump said the United States was starting direct, high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program on Saturday, in a shock announcement during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking Monday in the Oval Office, Trump said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran, but warned that the Islamic republic would be in "great danger" if the talks failed. Tehran confirmed discussions were set for Saturday in Oman, but stressed they were "indi ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
NUKEWARS
US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia

 Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks

 Russian strike kills 16 in Ukraine leader's home city, children among dead

 Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
NUKEWARS
Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal

 US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa

 NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System

 UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
NUKEWARS
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
NUKEWARS
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
NUKEWARS
Can NATO agree a deal on spending that satisfies Trump?

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China

 NATO chief says China military expansion 'staggering'

 Poland aims to 'get closer' to 5% GDP defence spending next year
NUKEWARS
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe

 Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'

 Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO

 During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.