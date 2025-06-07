Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 Iran obtained 'sensitive' Israeli intelligence: state TV
Iran obtained 'sensitive' Israeli intelligence: state TV
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) June 7, 2025

Iranian state television reported on Saturday that Tehran had obtained a trove of "strategic and sensitive" Israeli intelligence, including files related to Israel's nuclear facilities and defence plans.

"Iran's intelligence apparatus has obtained a vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents belonging to the Zionist regime (Israel)," the state broadcaster said, citing informed regional sources.

The report did not include any details on the documents or how Iran had obtained them.

The intelligence reportedly included "thousands of documents related to that regime's nuclear plans and facilities," it added.

Iranian intelligence agencies and other state media did not immediately comment on the report.

According to state television, "the data haul was extracted during a covert operation," and included a "vast volume of materials -- including documents, images, and videos."

The report said the data was thoroughly reviewed by Iranian authorities after being securely transferred to the country.

Iran and Israel have waged a years-long campaign of covert and overt operations against each other, ranging from cyberattacks and assassinations to drone strikes and acts of sabotage.

Tehran accuses Israel of orchestrating the killings of several of its nuclear scientists, while Israel has blamed Iran for supporting militant groups across the region and targeting Israeli interests abroad.

Western countries, led by the United States and Israel, Iran's sworn enemy and considered by experts to be the only nuclear power in the Middle East, accuse Tehran of wanting to acquire nuclear weapons.

Iran denies having such military ambitions but insists on its right to civilian nuclear power under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which it is a signatory.

The report comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program, which Israeli leaders view as an existential threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently expressed support for bombing Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Last year, tensions between the two foes reached an all-time high as they exchanged direct fire amid Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

Iran, which has made support for the Palestinian cause a key tenet of its foreign policy since the 1979 revolution, does not recognise Israel.

CYBER WARS
