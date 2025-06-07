Iran obtained 'sensitive' Israeli intelligence: state TV

"Iran's intelligence apparatus has obtained a vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents belonging to the Zionist regime (Israel)," the state broadcaster said, citing informed regional sources.
The report did not include any details on the documents or how Iran had obtained them.
The intelligence reportedly included "thousands of documents related to that regime's nuclear plans and facilities," it added.
Iranian intelligence agencies and other state media did not immediately comment on the report.
According to state television, "the data haul was extracted during a covert operation," and included a "vast volume of materials -- including documents, images, and videos."
The report said the data was thoroughly reviewed by Iranian authorities after being securely transferred to the country.
Iran and Israel have waged a years-long campaign of covert and overt operations against each other, ranging from cyberattacks and assassinations to drone strikes and acts of sabotage.
Tehran accuses Israel of orchestrating the killings of several of its nuclear scientists, while Israel has blamed Iran for supporting militant groups across the region and targeting Israeli interests abroad.
Western countries, led by the United States and Israel, Iran's sworn enemy and considered by experts to be the only nuclear power in the Middle East, accuse Tehran of wanting to acquire nuclear weapons.
Iran denies having such military ambitions but insists on its right to civilian nuclear power under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which it is a signatory.
The report comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program, which Israeli leaders view as an existential threat.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently expressed support for bombing Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
Last year, tensions between the two foes reached an all-time high as they exchanged direct fire amid Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.
Iran, which has made support for the Palestinian cause a key tenet of its foreign policy since the 1979 revolution, does not recognise Israel.
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks
'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'
US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending
In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs
Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters