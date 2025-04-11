Iran says giving diplomacy 'genuine chance' in Oman talks with US

Longtime adversaries Iran and the United States are set to hold talks on Saturday in Muscat, aimed at reaching a potential nuclear deal. President Donald Trump on Monday made a shock announcement that his administration would open negotiations with Iran.
In the lead-up to Saturday talks, the longtime adversaries have engaged in a war of words that saw Trump threaten military action if the discussions fail.
Responding to Trump's threat, an aide to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran could expel UN nuclear inspectors, prompting in turn a US warning that such action would be an "escalation".
On Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran was "giving diplomacy a genuine chance in good faith and full vigilance."
"America should appreciate this decision, which was made despite their hostile rhetoric," Baqaei said in a post on X.
Saturday's talks come after Trump sent a letter last month to Khamenei, urging negotiations and warning of possible military action if Tehran refuses.
Tehran responded weeks later, saying it was open to indirect negotiations and dismissed the possibility of direct talks as long as the United States maintains its "maximum pressure" policy.
Trump said the talks would be "direct" but Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has insisted they would be "indirect".
Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will lead the talks.
Ahead of the planned meeting, Washington continued its "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions on Iran, most recently targeting its oil network and nuclear programme.
- Threats -
On Wednesday, Trump said military action against Iran was "absolutely" possible if talks failed to produce a deal.
Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Khamenei, later warned such threats could prompt measures including the expulsion of UN nuclear watchdog inspectors from Iran.
He further said that Iran might consider transferring "enriched materials to secure locations," referring to the country's uranium enrichment.
Washington responded by saying the threat was "inconsistent with Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear programme" and that expelling UN nuclear inspectors would be "an escalation and a miscalculation on Iran's part."
Iran has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.
Tehran has long been wary about engaging in talks with Washington, often citing previous experience and undermined trust.
During his first term, Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions.
Tehran adhered to the 2015 deal for a year after Washington withdrew from it, but later began rolling back its own commitments.
Baqaei said Iran will "neither prejudge nor predict" ahead of Saturday's talks in Oman, a long-established venue for Iranian talks.
"We intend to assess the intentions and seriousness of the other side on Saturday and adjust our next moves accordingly," said Baqaei.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks
Russian strike kills 16 in Ukraine leader's home city, children among dead
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal
US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Can NATO agree a deal on spending that satisfies Trump?
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
NATO chief says China military expansion 'staggering'
Poland aims to 'get closer' to 5% GDP defence spending next year
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters