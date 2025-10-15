Military Space News
IRAQ WARS
 Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed near Baghdad
Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed near Baghdad
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) Oct 15, 2025

An Iraqi parliamentary candidate was killed and three of his bodyguards wounded when a bomb exploded near his car north of Baghdad, a security source said.

The incident is the first killing of a candidate ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11.

"A bomb exploded under the vehicle of Safaa al-Mashhadani, a current member of the Baghdad Provincial Council and a candidate for parliament. He died instantly and three of his bodyguards were seriously wounded," the source, who requested anonymity as they were not allowed to brief the media, told AFP.

The source explained that "the incident occurred at dawn on Wednesday in Tarmiyah", located 40 kilometres north of the capital and part of the Baghdad province.

Mashhadani was running with the Sovereignty Alliance, one of Iraq's largest Sunni Muslim coalitions, led by businessman Khamis al-Khanjar and parliament speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

The coalition condemned the "cowardly crime", calling it "an extension of the approach of exclusion, targeting, and treachery pursued by the forces of uncontrolled weapons and terrorism, all of which seek to silence free national voices".

According to the coalition, Mashhadani "fought and struggled for his people and his city of Tarmiyah, against both terrorism and the forces of uncontrolled weapons".

The majority of Iraq's 329 lawmakers represent Shiite parties aligned with neighbouring Iran.

The upcoming elections are the sixth since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, which toppled longtime ruler Saddam Hussein.

Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRAQ WARS
House votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 11, 2025
A coalition of House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle has voted to repeal laws authorizing the United States' use of force in Iraq in 1991 and 2003, which critics say has been abused by presidents. The bipartisan amendment attached to the annual National Defense Authorization Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a 261-167 vote on Wednesday. Forty-nine Republicans joined 167 Democrats to pass the bill. Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., a sponsor of the bill, described the decad ... read more
IRAQ WARS
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
IRAQ WARS
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks

 Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'

 US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
IRAQ WARS
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians

 Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division

 German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister

 Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
IRAQ WARS
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

 Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
IRAQ WARS
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen

 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
IRAQ WARS
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on

 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
IRAQ WARS
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'

 Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending

 JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries

 Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
IRAQ WARS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.