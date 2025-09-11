House votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations

The bipartisan amendment attached to the annual National Defense Authorization Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a 261-167 vote on Wednesday. Forty-nine Republicans joined 167 Democrats to pass the bill.
Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., a sponsor of the bill, described the decades-old authorizations as "long obsolete" and at risk of abuse by administrations of either party.
"It's time for Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority over matters of war and peace," the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said.
The 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force was originally passed by Congress following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. However, it has been used by administrations since to justify military strikes, including during the first Trump administration to justify the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.
The vote also comes on the heels of President Donald Trump using the military to attack a drug smuggling vessel earlier this month and Iran's nuclear facilities earlier this summer.
The proposal to repeal the AUMF was part of the $892.6 billion NDAA, which passed the House on Wednesday in a 231-196 vote, with only 17 Democrats giving it their approval.
Related Links
Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile attack by Yemen's Huthis
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport
Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: military
Drone swarm breakthrough promises safer and faster aerial missions
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
|
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
What to watch at China's massive military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
London arms show opens under Israel cloud
Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans
Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers
India hopes 'insights' from Pakistan clash will help woo arms buyers
Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China over Ukraine
Trump hails Department of War rebrand as 'message of victory'
Differences with US do not justify military conflict: Venezuela's Maduro
US tech titans pay hommage to Trump at White House dinner
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters