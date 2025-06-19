Iraq's top Shiite cleric warns against any targeting of Iran's leadership

Sistani said in a statement Thursday that any targeting of Iran's "supreme religious and political leadership" would have "dire consequences on the region".
He warned that it could spark "widespread chaos that would exacerbate the suffering of its (the region's) people and severely harm everyone's interests".
Sistani urged the international community to "make every effort to end this unjust war and find a peaceful solution" to Iran's nuclear programme.
Sistani, an Iranian, is the highest religious authority for millions of Shiite Muslims in Iraq and around the world, with the power to mobilise a huge portion of that base in Iraq.
With warnings of all-out regional war intensifying following Israel's surprise assault on Iran last week, fears are growing over an intervention by Iran-backed Iraqi factions, mostly against American interests in the region.
Despite his Iranian roots, Sistani is seen as an essential figure in Iraq's recent history and has been known for pushing back against Tehran's growing clout in the country.
Israel launched a devastating surprise attack on Friday targeting Iran's military and nuclear sites and killing top commanders and scientists, saying it is acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran denies.
The assault has prompted Iran to retaliate with barrages of missiles on Israel.
Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out plans to assassinate Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it would "end the conflict".
US President Donald Trump had earlier said his country would not kill Khamenei "for now", but demanded Tehran's "unconditional surrender".
Khamenei rejected Trump's demand, as the US president warned he was weighing military action in the conflict.
Shiite Muslim clerics rallied late Wednesday, wearing military fatigues in southern Iraq, near the Iranian border. They held Iraqi and Iranian flags and shouted slogans condemning Israel's attack.
In Lebanon, Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah warned against threatening Khamenei, describing it as "an act of recklessness and foolishness" that would have "grave consequences".
It "constitutes an offence to hundreds of millions of believers", added the group, which suffered heavy blows in its latest confrontation with Israel last year.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters