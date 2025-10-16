Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia
EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia
 By Max DELANY
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Oct 16, 2025

The EU had no choice but to build up anti-drone defences against Russia, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday, as Brussels unveiled a "roadmap" to prepare for potential conflict by 2030.

The initiative is one of several flagship projects in the EU's "readiness roadmap" aimed at preparing the bloc for a possible attack from Moscow in the coming years.

"Drones are already redefining warfare. Having drone defences is no longer optional for anyone," Kallas told journalists.

"Today we propose a new anti-drone system to be fully operational by the end of 2027," she said.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen first called to create a "drone wall" to counter Moscow last month, hours after NATO jets shot down Russian unmanned aircraft in Poland.

The initial focus of the proposal was on bolstering the EU's eastern border states, but it has since been broadened after mysterious drones rattled a string of countries further west.

Under the new plan Brussels wants the project -- now called the "European Drone Defence Initiative" -- to begin working initially by the end of 2026, and to be fully functioning by the end of 2027.

Brussels hopes to get the backing of EU leaders for the plan -- the latest volley in its push to ramp up its defences -- at a summit next week.

"Russia has no capacity to launch an attack on the European Union today, but it could prepare itself in the years to come," Kallas said.

"Danger will not disappear, even if the war in Ukraine will end."

Alongside the drone initiative is a broader "Eastern Flank Watch" programme designed to bolster air and ground defences along the EU's border closest to Russia by end 2028.

The EU is seeking to tap Ukraine's war-tested expertise to incorporate low-cost capabilities to tackle drones.

There has been some scepticism from countries such as Germany over the project -- and fears that the EU could end up treading on the toes of the NATO military alliance.

-- 'Russia intensifying hybrid war' -

So far the EU has not given a concrete estimate for how much it thinks the flagship projects will cost.

There is also so far no announcement on potential new financing -- despite calls from EU countries close to Russia for the bloc to help spread the burden of new investments.

"We need fast, additional financial instruments, grant-based and without punishing the states that are on the border," Lithuania's defence minister Dovile Sakaliene told AFP.

"It's our joint responsibility to protect the Eastern flank border -- all of us."

Sakaliene said that given Moscow was "clearly intensifying its hybrid war" against Europe, the 2027 goal for the anti-drone system was not soon enough.

"I'd like to have it sooner, because what we see is a rapidly rising concentration of incidents," she said.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
At secluded German airport, researchers tackle tricky drone defence
 Cochstedt, Germany (AFP) Oct 14, 2025
 Once holidaymakers took off from here, but today an ex-Soviet airfield is a testing ground for ways to take down the drones increasingly buzzing through German skies. Germany has been rattled by a spate of mysterious sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), believed to be from Russia, over military bases, industrial sites and an airport. Last week the government said it would give federal police the powers to blast them out of the sky. But at the airstrip near the eastern city of Magdeb ... read more
UAV NEWS
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
UAV NEWS
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers

 Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official

 Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'

 Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks
UAV NEWS
Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division

 German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister

 Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones

 NATO and EU scramble to boost drone defences to counter Russia
UAV NEWS
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

 Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
UAV NEWS
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI

 EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen

 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
UAV NEWS
Tested by Russia, NATO looks to boost Kyiv and its own defences

 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies

 Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
UAV NEWS
Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning

 Trump says Spain should be 'punished' over NATO funding, considering tariffs

 Spain says 'committed to NATO' after Trump expulsion threat

 JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries
UAV NEWS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.