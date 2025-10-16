EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry

The development -- the fruit of long negotiations -- puts the bloc on track to improve its defence readiness, and also aims to "support defence industrial cooperation with Ukraine", the body, which represents member countries, said in a statement.
The 1.5-billion-euro budget for the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), provided as grants, covers the period 2025-2027, according to the agreement struck with the European Parliament.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the news as an important step towards the EU being "defence-ready by 2030".
Negotiations on the EDIP had long been dogged by the question of whether or not to give a preference to European-made military equipment, weapons and ammunition.
Some EU countries wanted to use the programme to finance the purchase of materiel from outside the bloc, notably from the United States.
The compromise reached will limit the value of components made outside the EU or its partner countries such as Norway, to 35 percent of the total investment.
"EDIP will reverse the importation practice long observed in Europe, to concretely support a ramping up of our industrial base," said one of the lead MEPs on the issue, Francois-Xavier Bellamy.
Currently, the EU gets more than 60 percent of its military weapons and systems from outside the bloc, mainly from the United States. Brussels wants to reduce that to 45 percent.
Some 300 million euros from the first EDIP budget will go to defence cooperation with Ukraine.
The European Parliament said it has secured funding towards the budget from non-EU countries that also want to participate in the EDIP, such as Britain and Canada.
ob/rmb/phz
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks
Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division
German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister
Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
NATO and EU scramble to boost drone defences to counter Russia
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
|
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Tested by Russia, NATO looks to boost Kyiv and its own defences
US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on
Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
Trump says Spain should be 'punished' over NATO funding, considering tariffs
Spain says 'committed to NATO' after Trump expulsion threat
JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters