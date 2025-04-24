Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel army warns of 'larger' Gaza assault as strikes kill 55
Israel army warns of 'larger' Gaza assault as strikes kill 55
 By AFP teams in Gaza with Alice Chancellor in Jerusalem
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) April 24, 2025

Gaza rescue teams and medics said Israeli air strikes killed at least 55 people on Thursday, as the military threatened an even larger offensive if hostages were not freed soon.

Israel resumed its military assault in the Gaza Strip on March 18, after the collapse of a two-month ceasefire that had brought a temporary halt to fighting in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Israel's army chief, visiting troops in Gaza on Thursday, threatened to expand the offensive in Gaza if hostages seized during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel were not released.

"If we do not see progress in the return of the hostages in the near future, we will expand our activities to a larger and more significant operation," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.

The warning came as the army issued fresh evacuation orders for northern areas of Gaza ahead of a planned attack.

Earlier in the day, six members of one family -- a couple and their four children -- were killed when an air strike levelled their home in northern Gaza City, the civil defence agency said in a statement.

Nidal al-Sarafiti, a relative, said the strike happened as the family was sleeping.

"What can I say? The destruction has spared no one," he told AFP.

Nine people were killed and several wounded in another strike on a former police station in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, according to a statement from the Indonesian hospital, where the casualties were taken.

"Everyone started running and screaming, not knowing what to do from the horror and severity of the bombing," said Abdel Qader Sabah, 23, from Jabalia.

Israel's military said it struck a Hamas "command and control centre" in the area but did not say whether it was the police station.

In another deadly attack, the bodies of 12 people were recovered after the Hajj Ali family home, also in Jabalia, was struck, the civil defence said.

Another 28 people were killed in strikes across the territory, medics and the civil defence agency reported.

They came as the Israeli military ordered Palestinians living in the northern areas of Beit Hanoun and Sheikh Zayed to evacuate ahead of an attack.

"Due to ongoing terrorist activities and sniper fire against IDF troops in the area, the IDF is intensely operating in the area," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

The United Nations has warned that Israel's expanding evacuation orders across Gaza are resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking areas.

Aid agencies estimate that the vast majority of Gaza's 2.4 million residents have been displaced at least once since the war began.

- Killed 'one by one' -

In the aftermath of a strike in Khan Yunis, AFP footage showed bodies on the ground, including those of a young woman and a boy in body bags, surrounded by grieving relatives kissing and stroking their faces.

"One by one we are getting martyred, dying in pieces," said Rania al-Jumla who lost her sister in another strike in Khan Yunis.

Since Israel resumed its military operations, at least 1,978 people have been killed in Gaza, raising the overall death toll to at least 51,355 since the war began, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The military acknowledged on Thursday that Israeli tank fire had killed a UN worker in the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah last month, according to an investigation's initial findings.

It had initially denied operating in the area where a Bulgarian employee of United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) was killed on March 19.

Bulgaria said it had received an "official apology" from Israel over the killing.

The findings came after the military on Sunday reported on a separate probe into the killing of 15 Palestinian emergency workers in Gaza.

It admitted that operational failures led to their deaths, and said a field commander would be dismissed.

The war was ignited by the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

During the attack, militants also abducted 251 people and took them to Gaza. Of those, 58 remain in captivity, including 34 the military says are dead.

Israeli officials maintain that the ongoing military campaign is essential to securing the release of the remaining hostages.

However, many families of the captives, along with thousands of protesters, have strongly criticised the authorities for pressing ahead with the offensive rather than striking a deal.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Ukraine calls in Chinese envoy to express 'serious concern' over war activities
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) April 23, 2025
 Ukraine's foreign ministry called in China's ambassador on Tuesday to raise "serious concern" over claims that Chinese fighters were in the Russian army and Chinese companies were helping Russia make military hardware. Beijing, though, hit back on Wednesday, calling the claims "groundless". President Volodymyr Zelensky has said at least 155 Chinese were fighting with the Russian army - two of whom have been detained by Ukraine - and that he had "information" that China was supplying arms to Ru ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israeli army says 'likely' intercepted missile attack claimed by Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
WAR REPORT
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
WAR REPORT
UK, French troops drill for urban combat using Ukraine insights

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
WAR REPORT
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
WAR REPORT
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
WAR REPORT
Spain to go ahead with contested Israeli arms deal

 Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense
WAR REPORT
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`

 Francis, a pope for the internet age

 Trump's policies will create Russian, Chinese strategic, economic coups

 Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.