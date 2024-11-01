Israel defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

"There will be no immunity for anyone in the leadership of the terrorist organisation Hamas -- neither for those in suits nor for those hiding in tunnels," Katz said, referring to several Hamas political leaders residing in Doha.
"Whoever raises a hand against an (Israeli) soldier, his hand will be severed. The (Israeli military) has been instructed to act decisively against every Hamas target and will continue to do so."
Qatar has played a key mediating role in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, and is among the guarantors of the fragile peace deal, along with Egypt, the United States and Turkey.
On September 9, Israel attacked Hamas negotiators in Doha, triggering widespread condemnation and drawing a rebuke from US President Donald Trump.
Weeks later, Israel and Hamas accepted a 20-point peace plan presented by Trump that called for the release of Gaza hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as a ceasefire after two years of war.
