Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
Israel defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Oct 29, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas leaders on Wednesday that they would have no immunity after a wave of Israeli air strikes on Gaza that followed an attack on its troops.

"There will be no immunity for anyone in the leadership of the terrorist organisation Hamas -- neither for those in suits nor for those hiding in tunnels," Katz said, referring to several Hamas political leaders residing in Doha.

"Whoever raises a hand against an (Israeli) soldier, his hand will be severed. The (Israeli military) has been instructed to act decisively against every Hamas target and will continue to do so."

Qatar has played a key mediating role in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, and is among the guarantors of the fragile peace deal, along with Egypt, the United States and Turkey.

On September 9, Israel attacked Hamas negotiators in Doha, triggering widespread condemnation and drawing a rebuke from US President Donald Trump.

Weeks later, Israel and Hamas accepted a 20-point peace plan presented by Trump that called for the release of Gaza hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as a ceasefire after two years of war.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
US VP Vance says Gaza ceasefire holding despite 'skirmishes'
 Washington (AFP) Oct 28, 2025
 US Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday the ceasefire in Gaza is still holding despite "skirmishes," after Israel launched air strikes and accused Hamas of attacking its troops. "The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes," Vance said in comments broadcast on Fox News and posted on social media by the White House. "We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond - but I think th ... read more
WAR REPORT
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
WAR REPORT
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
WAR REPORT
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
WAR REPORT
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
WAR REPORT
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
WAR REPORT
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports

 British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
WAR REPORT
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'

 Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting

 Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi

 Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
WAR REPORT
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.