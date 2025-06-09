Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israeli military calls on civilians to flee three Yemeni ports
Israeli military calls on civilians to flee three Yemeni ports
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 9, 2025

The Israeli military on Monday called on civilians to leave three Yemen ports as it prepares strikes against installations held by Huthi rebels who have fired missiles at Israel.

"Because of the use of maritime ports by the Huthi terrorist regime, we call on all people present" in the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeida and Salif "to evacuate them immediately for their own security", Colonel Avichay Adraee, an Israeli army spokesman, posted in Arabic on X and Telegram.

Israel has staged several attacks on Yemen after missiles were fired. The Huthis say their attacks are to support Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel military says identified body of Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar
Jerusalem (AFP) June 8, 2025 - The Israeli military said Sunday that it had located and identified the body of Mohammed Sinwar, presumed leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, three weeks after he was said to have been killed in an air strike.

"In a targeted operation of the IDF (military)... and following the completion of an identification process, it is now confirmed that the body of Mohammed Sinwar was located in the underground tunnel route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis," the army said in a statement.

The army said that Sinwar was "eliminated", along with several other members of the militant group, on May 13.

"During searches in the underground tunnel route, several items belonging to Sinwar... were located, along with additional intelligence findings that were transferred for further investigation," the military said.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists who were escorted by Israeli forces to the site on Sunday that Sinwar's body was found "underneath the hospital, right under the emergency room, a compound, a few rooms".

He added that they had confirmed with "DNA checks and other checks" that the body was indeed Mohammed Sinwar's.

On May 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the military had killed Sinwar, the brother of former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was also killed by Israeli forces during the Gaza war.

"We drove the terrorists out of our territory, entered the Gaza Strip with force, eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, eliminated... Mohammed Sinwar," Netanyahu said in an address in Israel's parliament.

Mohammed Sinwar's older brother, Yahya Sinwar, accused by Israel of masterminding Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed in October 2024.

Experts say it is likely that Mohammed Sinwar took over as the head of the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, after its leader Mohammed Deif was also killed.

After the deaths of several Hamas leaders since October 7, Mohammed Sinwar was thought to be at the heart of decisions on indirect negotiations with Israel, the issue of hostages and the management of Hamas's armed wing.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union, among others.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Japanese royal family supports peace while touring Okinawa
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 4, 2025
Japan's imperial family honored the war dead in Okinawa on Wednesday, where the last major battle of World War II occurred 80 years ago, from April 1 to June 22, 1945. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako brought their daughter, Princess Aiko, with them during a two-day visit to the Okinawa Prefecture, The Japan Times reported. The trip is to remember the deaths of an estimated 110,000 Japanese soldiers, 12,520 U.S. soldiers and an unknown number of Okinawan civilians who died during the ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
WAR REPORT
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks

 'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site

 Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories
WAR REPORT
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
WAR REPORT
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
WAR REPORT
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'

 US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending

 Germany has three years to overhaul military: official

 In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs
WAR REPORT
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit

 China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.