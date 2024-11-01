Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Japan PM says raised 'serious concerns' with Xi on South China Sea, Xinjiang
Japan PM says raised 'serious concerns' with Xi on South China Sea, Xinjiang
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Gyeongju, South Korea (AFP) Oct 31, 2025

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday she raised "serious concerns" about the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Xinjiang in a "candid" first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi in turn told Japan's first woman prime minister, long seen as a China hawk, at the talks in South Korea that he hopes her government will have a "correct understanding" of his country, according to state media.

Takaichi has been a regular visitor to the Yasukuni shrine that honours Japan's war dead and is an outspoken backer of Taiwan, advocating security ties with the self-ruled island that China claims as its territory.

With both having separately met US President Donald Trump in recent days, Takaichi said she told Xi at the APEC summit that she wanted a "strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between Japan and China".

However, she told reporters that she also raised a number of thorny issues with the Chinese leader, saying that it was "important for us to engage in direct, candid dialogue".

"We... expressed serious concerns regarding actions in the South China Sea, as well as the situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," Takaichi said.

Beijing vehemently denies accusations of human rights abuses against the Uyghurs, saying its policies in Xinjiang in northwestern China have eradicated extremism and boosted development.

China has sweeping assertions of sovereignty over the South China Sea despite an international ruling in 2016 concluding its claims have no legal basis.

Takaichi said she also raised with Xi the Japanese-administered Senkaku islands, known as the Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea where Japanese and Chinese vessels frequently face off.

She also said she spoke to Xi about export controls on items including rare earths that are vital for a wide range of industries.

Takaichi added that she also pressed for the release of Japanese citizens detained in China and requested that the safety of Japanese expatriates in China be ensured.

"I conveyed that we would like these matters to be addressed," she said.

"Regarding Taiwan, there was some discussion from the Chinese side," Takaichi said.

"I stated that for the stability and security in this region, maintaining good cross-strait relations is important," she said.

- History -

Xi told Takaichi he hoped Japan would also stick to the "general direction of peaceful, friendly and cooperative bilateral relations", Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

He added that Japan "should adhere to and fulfil clear provisions on major issues such as history" as outlined in political documents agreed by Japan and China, Xinhua said.

Visits to the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo by senior Japanese politicians have long angered China, as well as the two Koreas, because it also honours convicted war criminals.

Takaichi was also an acolyte of right-wing former premier Shinzo Abe.

Long-pacifist Japan, a close US ally, has increased security ties with Washington as well as defence spending, while moving to acquire "counter-strike" capabilities.

Around 60,000 US military personnel are based in Japan. Takaichi hosted Trump this week, with both making speeches on the deck of an American aircraft carrier.

She announced last week Japan would spend two percent of gross domestic product on defence this fiscal year, two years ahead of schedule.

"It could be a frosty get-to-know-you meeting as Xi Jinping has not sent a congratulatory message to Takaichi, wary of her reputation as a China hawk," Yee Kuang Heng, a professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Public Policy, told AFP before the meeting.

"Overall though, stability is a shared priority," Heng said.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Norway defence firm Kongsberg eyes naval business spin-off
 Oslo (AFP) Oct 30, 2025
 Norwegian defence company Kongsberg Gruppen said Thursday it wanted to spin off its maritime business and list it as a separate company on the Oslo stock exchange. The company said it hoped that the two companies would be better able to develop as separate entities. Kongsberg Maritime, which employs about 8,000 people, supplies navigation, propulsion and automation systems for civilian and military ships. "We have concluded that continued growth and development will be even better ensured if ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
FLOATING STEEL
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
FLOATING STEEL
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
FLOATING STEEL
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
FLOATING STEEL
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
FLOATING STEEL
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
FLOATING STEEL
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas

 Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

 Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting

 Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
FLOATING STEEL
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.