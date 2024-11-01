US would lead Ukraine ceasefire force; Turkey says Europe should take responsibility for own security



by AFP Staff Writers



Paris, France (AFP) Jan 6, 2026



The United States would lead a "ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism" with European participation if a peace deal is agreed in the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv's allies said in a draft statement seen by AFP ahead of a Paris summit Tuesday.

Washington would also commit to "support" a European-led multinational force -- deployed in Ukraine after any ceasefire -- "in case of" a new attack by Russia, it added.

President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing allies of Ukraine on Tuesday, including European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American envoys.

The meeting is focused on the security guarantees Ukraine requires in the event of a ceasefire to deter further Russian aggression.

"There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system. This will be led by the US with international participation," the draft statement said.

The multinational force to be deployed after a ceasefire would provide "reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land" for Ukraine and ensure the "regeneration of the armed forces of Ukraine", it added.

"These elements will be European-led," it said.

There would be US participation in the force "including US capabilities such as intelligence and logistics", and "a US commitment to support the force in case of attack" by Russia, it said.

The draft statement said there would be "binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia in order to restore peace".

These commitments "may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," it said.

Turkey urges Europe to take responsibility for its own security

Istanbul (AFP) Jan 5, 2026 - NATO member Turkey urged Europe on Monday to "assume greater responsibilities" for its own security rather than rely on the United States for protection.

"The war in Ukraine and the shifting strategic priorities of the United States leave Europe no choice but to assume greater responsibilities for its own security," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a conference in Lisbon, according to a statement sent to AFP by a foreign ministry source.

"As Europeans, we are all in the same boat. Ensuring the security of our own home is an existential necessity. We cannot delegate our security to others," he stressed.

But Fidan said his country -- a candidate to join the European Union -- was being kept at arm's length by the bloc.

"Despite its formal commitments to cooperate with non-EU allies, Turkey has been excluded for years from the EU's security and defence frameworks," he said.

"The reason is clear. The narrow national agendas of a few member states have taken Europe's broader strategic interests hostage," he continued.

