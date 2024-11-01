Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 US would lead Ukraine ceasefire force; Turkey says Europe should take responsibility for own security

US would lead Ukraine ceasefire force; Turkey says Europe should take responsibility for own security

by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris, France (AFP) Jan 6, 2026

The United States would lead a "ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism" with European participation if a peace deal is agreed in the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv's allies said in a draft statement seen by AFP ahead of a Paris summit Tuesday.

Washington would also commit to "support" a European-led multinational force -- deployed in Ukraine after any ceasefire -- "in case of" a new attack by Russia, it added.

President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing allies of Ukraine on Tuesday, including European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American envoys.

The meeting is focused on the security guarantees Ukraine requires in the event of a ceasefire to deter further Russian aggression.

"There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system. This will be led by the US with international participation," the draft statement said.

The multinational force to be deployed after a ceasefire would provide "reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land" for Ukraine and ensure the "regeneration of the armed forces of Ukraine", it added.

"These elements will be European-led," it said.

There would be US participation in the force "including US capabilities such as intelligence and logistics", and "a US commitment to support the force in case of attack" by Russia, it said.

The draft statement said there would be "binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia in order to restore peace".

These commitments "may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," it said.

Turkey urges Europe to take responsibility for its own security
Istanbul (AFP) Jan 5, 2026 - NATO member Turkey urged Europe on Monday to "assume greater responsibilities" for its own security rather than rely on the United States for protection.

"The war in Ukraine and the shifting strategic priorities of the United States leave Europe no choice but to assume greater responsibilities for its own security," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a conference in Lisbon, according to a statement sent to AFP by a foreign ministry source.

"As Europeans, we are all in the same boat. Ensuring the security of our own home is an existential necessity. We cannot delegate our security to others," he stressed.

But Fidan said his country -- a candidate to join the European Union -- was being kept at arm's length by the bloc.

"Despite its formal commitments to cooperate with non-EU allies, Turkey has been excluded for years from the EU's security and defence frameworks," he said.

"The reason is clear. The narrow national agendas of a few member states have taken Europe's broader strategic interests hostage," he continued.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 3, 2026
 With a major attack to arrest Venezuela's leader, President Donald Trump is showing that the United States will impose its will in its neighborhood - and the lesson may not be lost on Russia and China. Trump described the raid to seize leftist Nicolas Maduro as an update of the Monroe Doctrine, the 1823 declaration by fifth US president James Monroe that Latin America was closed to other powers, then meaning Europe. "The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we've superseded it by a lot, by a real ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
SUPERPOWERS
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026

 Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Drones dive into aviation's deepest enigma as MH370 hunt restarts

 China rolls out 2 ton unmanned cargo aircraft to expand domestic aerial logistics

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health

 UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
SUPERPOWERS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SUPERPOWERS
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
SUPERPOWERS
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles

 Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe

 'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany

 German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
SUPERPOWERS
Bombs away for Trump, self-proclaimed peace president

 US allies, foes alarmed by toppling of Venezuela's Maduro

 As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals

 Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.