MDA Space wins role in US SHIELD missile defense program



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 09, 2026



MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) reports it has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Missile Defense Agency for the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program.

The IDIQ award makes MDA Space eligible to bid on future tasks and service orders under SHIELD, a US defense effort aimed at strengthening protection against threats across land, sea, air, cyberspace, and space domains.

"As a long-time trusted mission partner to space and defence organizations worldwide, MDA Space is committed to delivering mission-critical solutions and strategic operational capabilities," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our selection for the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ is a recognition of the technology, talent and expertise MDA Space offers to meet defence, security and sovereignty requirements."

MDA Space notes that its qualification to bid on future SHIELD tasks and programs, and the scope of the IDIQ, fall under forward-looking statements governed by applicable securities laws.

The company states that these forward-looking statements rely on assumptions drawn from management experience, historical trends, current conditions, and expected developments, and that results could differ materially due to risks outlined in the Risk Factors section of its annual information form dated March 7, 2025.

MDA Space adds that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the news release, and that it has no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

