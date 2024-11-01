Malaysia suspends access to Musk's Grok AI: regulator



by AFP Staff Writers



Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Jan 11, 2026



Malaysia suspended access to Elon Musk's chatbot Grok over AI-generated pornographic content, the country's tech regulator said on Sunday.

The decision follows global backlash after it emerged that Grok's image creation feature allowed users to sexualise pictures of women and children using simple text prompts.

On Saturday Indonesia became the first country to deny all access to the tool, which has been restricted to paying subscribers elsewhere.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement it had "directed a temporary restriction on access to the Grok artificial intelligence for users in Malaysia" with immediate effect.

When an AFP reporter in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur fed Grok prompts on Sunday, there was no response.

"This action follows repeated misuse of Grok to generate obscene, sexually explicit, indecent, grossly offensive and non-consensual manipulated images," the regulator said.

The statement cited "content involving women and minors, despite prior regulatory engagement and formal notices" issued to Musk's X Corp. and xAI startup which developed Grok.

The AI tool is integrated into social media platform X.

The Malaysian regulator said it deemed the platform's safeguards inadequate, adding that access would resume only after the required changes are verified.

X Corp. had "failed to address the inherent risks posed by the design and operation of the AI tool", relying "primarily on user-initiated reporting mechanisms", the regulator said.

European officials and tech campaigners on Friday slammed Grok after its controversial image creation feature was restricted to paying subscribers, saying the change failed to address concerns about sexualised deepfakes.

Grok had appeared to deflect the criticism with a new monetisation policy, posting on X on Thursday that image generation and editing were now "limited to paying subscribers", alongside a link to a premium subscription.

Indonesia suspends Musk's Grok AI over pornographic content: minister

Jakarta (AFP) Jan 10, 2026 - Indonesia suspended Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok on Saturday over concerns about AI-generated pornographic content, the country's communication and digital affairs minister said.

Grok has faced a global backlash after it emerged that its image creation feature allowed users to sexualise pictures of women and children using simple text prompts.

Indonesia is the first country to deny all access to the tool, which has been restricted to paying subscribers elsewhere following the backlash.

"In order to protect women, children, and the public from the risks of fake pornographic content generated using the artificial intelligence technology, the government... has temporarily blocked access to the Grok application," Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said in a statement.

"The government views non-consensual deepfake practices as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and the security of citizens in the digital space."

The ministry has also summoned representatives from social media platform X to seek clarification on the issue.

According to AFP journalists in Jakarta, the Grok X account was still active and replying to queries, including in Bahasa Indonesia, on Saturday evening.

Musk-owned startup xAI, which developed Grok, was not immediately available for comment in person.

European officials and tech campaigners slammed the move to limit Grok's features to paying subscribers, saying it failed to address concerns about sexually explicit deepfake content.

Musk said last week in response to a post about the explicit images that anyone using Grok to "make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content".

Related Links

Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

