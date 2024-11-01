Military Space News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Mumbai to host Prince William's 2026 Earthshot prize

Mumbai to host Prince William's 2026 Earthshot prize

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Feb 17, 2026
 India's financial capital, Mumbai, will this year host British Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which supports initiatives that help tackle environmental crises such as climate change, organisers said on Tuesday.

Launched in 2020, the annual prize champions what it terms "groundbreaking leadership" and cutting-edge solutions.

The past five host cities were Rio de Janeiro in 2025, Cape Town in 2024, Singapore in 2023, Boston in 2022 and London in 2021.

As with previous competitions, this year's winners will receive one million pounds ($1.3 million) each "to accelerate the impact of their innovative solutions", organisers said.

This year's prize will highlight environmental solutions under five categories -- Protect and Restore Nature, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, Fix our Climate and Clean our Air.

The choice of Mumbai focuses attention on India's struggle to combat air pollution.

A 2024 study in The Lancet Planetary Health estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution.

India is home to more previous Earthshot prize winners and finalists than any other country.

Prince William described it is as one of the world's "most important forces" for climate and nature.

"What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere," he said.

"With the largest population of young people in the world, there is a real sense of momentum -- to not only imagine a better future, but to inspire change and make it a reality.

"Together we can rise to meet our greatest challenge, to repair and restore our planet by 2030."

The heir to the British throne has attended every Earthshot prize ceremony so far, all of them in November

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'Unprecedented' emissions maps will hone mitigation
 Ithaca, NY (SPX) Feb 16, 2026
 To lower agricultural emissions, policymakers and communities first need to pinpoint the sources. Not just by country but crop by crop, field by field. In other words, they need maps. Detailed maps. In a study published Feb. 13 in Nature Climate Change, researchers have synthesized data from multiple ground sources and models to map global cropland emissions at high resolution - down to about 10 kilometers - while breaking down emissions by crop and source and identifying regions for more precise ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
CLIMATE SCIENCE
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence

 Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
CLIMATE SCIENCE
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported

 China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'

 The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump

 Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans

 As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters