Muon Space joins SHIELD missile defense effort with next generation space systems role



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 21, 2026



Muon Space has been selected for the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense program under an indefinite-delivery and indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of 151 billion dollars. The award positions the company as a contributor to a next generation missile defense architecture focused on rapidly fielding new capabilities for operational forces.

The SHIELD contract framework covers a broad range of work areas intended to speed development, integration and deployment of advanced technologies that enhance layered homeland defense. By using an IDIQ structure, the Missile Defense Agency can competitively award task orders that tap multiple industry partners for sensors, command and control, space systems and other critical components as requirements evolve.

Muon Space's participation in SHIELD reflects its growing role in designing and operating space systems that support national security missions. The company develops mission optimized satellite constellations and associated software infrastructure that can host payloads, deliver resilient data services and enable real time decision support from orbit for defense customers.

Founded in 2021, Muon Space has built an end to end technology stack called Halo that combines spacecraft platforms, payload integration and a software defined orchestration layer. This approach is designed to reduce time from concept to orbit while supporting high performance missions that require rapid tasking, data routing and in space processing for users such as the Missile Defense Agency.

From its production facilities in Silicon Valley, Muon Space has expanded its customer base across commercial and government sectors, including programs focused on missile warning, tracking and other national security applications. The new SHIELD award is expected to leverage this heritage as the company works with the agency and other contractors to field resilient, distributed space architectures that strengthen homeland defense.

