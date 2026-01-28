Military Space News
 Nepal says election preparations on track for March 5

by AFP Staff Writers
 Kathmandu Jan 28, 2026

Nepal's Election Commission said Wednesday it is ready to hold elections as planned, despite concerns over weather conditions in high-altitude Himalayan regions when the vote takes place on March 5. The poll follows deadly anti-corruption protests in September that toppled the previous government, prompting an accelerated election schedule and an unusual early-year date for voting. "As of today, we are prepared to conduct the election in all locations," the commission's assistant spokesman, Prakash Nyaupane, told AFP, saying logistical, administrative and security arrangements were progressing as planned. The elections were called after an interim government was formed to guide the nation of 30 million people following the resignation of veteran leader KP Sharma Oli. Former chief justice Sushila Karki, 73, is serving as interim prime minister until the vote. Nyaupane said the commission had consulted with political parties about the date, and "there is no alternative to this." "If we do not hold the elections on March 5, it will invite more trouble." Nepal, home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks including Mount Everest, faces particular challenges as many high-altitude areas may be snowbound that early in the year. Previous elections have typically been held in November, when the weather is milder. "We are moving ahead with preparations to hold the elections in all districts," Nyaupane said, adding that helicopters will be used in five high-altitude districts for voting logistics. "It is a challenge for us if the climate is not favourable in Himalayan districts." There are about 18.9 million eligible voters, including more than 800,000 first-time voters, who could cast ballots in 10,967 polling booths. The elections will determine the makeup of the 275-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, with 165 members chosen in a direct vote and 110 through party lists. A total of 3,406 candidates have registered their names for the direct seats, according to the commission. Related Links
