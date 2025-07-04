Nuclear inspectors have left Iran: UN watchdog

The suspension came after last month's 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which saw unprecedented Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and escalated tensions between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
"An IAEA team of inspectors today safely departed from Iran to return to the agency headquarters in Vienna, after staying in Tehran throughout the recent military conflict," the IAEA said in a post on X.
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the crucial importance of the IAEA discussing with Iran modalities for resuming its indispensable monitoring and verification activities in Iran as soon as possible," it added.
Iran officially suspended its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday.
On June 25, a day after a ceasefire took hold, Iranian lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to suspend the cooperation.
The law aims to "ensure full support for the inherent rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran" under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, with a particular focus on uranium enrichment, according to Iranian media.
Washington, which has been pressing Tehran to resume the negotiations that were interrupted by Israel's resort to military action on June 13, has hit out at the Iranian decision, calling it "unacceptable".
Washington DC (UPI) Jul 2, 2025 - The Iranian government has suspended cooperation with the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities and activities is assured.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the suspension via state-run media on Wednesday after the Iranian Parliament passed a resolution ending cooperation with the IAEA on June 25, Politico reported.
The resolution requires the IAEA to obtain permission from Iran's Supreme National Security Council prior to entering Iran, which will only be granted when "security of the country's nuclear facilities and that of peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed," Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency reported.
Iranian lawmakers also accused IAEA Director Rafael Grossi of Argentina of producing "politically motivated reports" of non-compliance with international agreements that lead to the June 21 U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities.
Grossi is banned from entering Iran, which last week removed surveillance cameras from its nuclear sites.
Israel also attacked Iran's nuclear program over a 12-day period and claimed 14 Iranian nuclear scientists died in targeted aerial strikes, according to The Hill.
Grossi on Sunday told CBS News Iran can't ban the IAEA from inspecting its nuclear program and related facilities because it is subject to an international treaty.
"You cannot invoke an internal law not to abide with an international treaty," Grossi said, adding that an international treaty takes precedence over a national law.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghachi on Sunday told CBS News Iranian leaders would need assurances that the United States would not attack Iran while its leaders negotiate with the IAEA while resuming its nuclear energy program.
Iran's suspension of the IAEA inspections drew criticism from leaders in the United Kingdom, Germany and France, in addition to President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday to discuss the situation in Iran.
Meanwhile, officials in Germany, France and the United Kingdom could impose sanctions on Iran for suspending the IAEA inspections.
Officials in the three nations on Monday in a joint press release condemned Iran for making "threats" against Grossi.
The Nuclear Forensics International Technical Working Group also met in Bologna, Italy, on Tuesday to discuss the scientific analysis of nuclear materials to deter "nuclear terrorism" and ensure public safety.
The ITWG has met over the past three decades to "make the world safer through the advancement of nuclear forensics best practices."
