Military Space News
THE STANS
 Pakistan, India extend airspace ban on each other
Pakistan, India extend airspace ban on each other
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Karachi (AFP) May 23, 2025

Pakistan and India's aviation authorities said on Friday they would extend an airspace ban on each other's airlines, after the worst violence between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

It comes a month after the deadly April 22 attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir, which sparked a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan.

More than 70 people were killed in missile, drone and artillery fire until a ceasefire was announced on May 10.

Pakistan had closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, while India took a similar measure days later, with the ban to last until May 23.

"No flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace," Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, adding that the ban had been extended until early morning on June 24.

"This ban will also apply to Indian military aircraft."

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation returned in kind, saying it "extends (Notice to Airmen) for Pakistan flights for one month", until June 23.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both countries, which have fought multiple wars over the Himalayan territory since their 1947 independence from Britain.

Pakistan's decision to close its airspace to carriers from its neighbour has seen journeys from India to Central Asia, Europe and North America take up to two hours longer.

And the extra flying time may eventually make flights more expensive.

Indian government data shows that when Islamabad closed its airspace in 2019 -- after New Delhi hit it with airstrikes in response to an attack in Kashmir -- domestic airlines saw a financial cost of nearly 5.5 billion rupees ($64.3 million) during the nearly five-month-long shutdown.

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
 Washington DC (UPI) May 21, 2025
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday announced the launch of a new "comprehensive review" of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to ensure those responsible face accountability. In a memo, Hegseth said the Pentagon has been reviewing the withdrawal for the last three months and that he has concluded there is "need to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that accountability for this event is met and that the complete picture is provided to the American people." ... read more
THE STANS
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US

 In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
THE STANS
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
THE STANS
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
THE STANS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
THE STANS
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
THE STANS
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
THE STANS
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q

 Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
THE STANS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.