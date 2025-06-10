Military Space News
THE STANS
 Pakistan increases defence budget by 20 percent
Pakistan increases defence budget by 20 percent
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Islamabad (AFP) June 10, 2025

Pakistan announced on Tuesday a 20 percent hike in defence spending in this year's federal budget, a month after a conflict with India that saw the worst violence in decades.

More than 70 people were killed in the four-day conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May before a ceasefire was announced.

Finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented a $62 billion budget to parliament on Tuesday evening, allocating 14 percent to the military -- rising from 2.12 trillion Pakistani rupees ($7.5 billion) to 2.55 trillion this coming fiscal year.

It comes after Pakistan's government announced Friday on social media that it was in discussions to acquire 40 new Chinese fighter jets and new air defence systems.

Pakistan came to the brink of default in 2023, as a political crisis compounded an economic downturn and drove the nation's debt burden to terminal levels, before it was saved by a $7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

It has since then enjoyed a degree of recovery, with inflation easing and foreign exchange reserves increasing.

"We have moved in the right direction," Aurangzeb said at a briefing ahead of the budget announcement in parliament.

"Any transformation takes two to three years and we have done a good job in terms of where we wanted to take things."

The budget will be voted on by parliament later this month, but the government's safe majority means only minor changes are expected.

An economic survey released on Monday for the outgoing fiscal year which ends on June 30, showed that the country missed almost all the targets set at the beginning of the year, with GDP expected to grow by 2.7 percent - falling short of the initial 3.6 percent target set in the last budget.

The government has set an ambitious target of 4.2 percent GDP growth for the next fiscal year.

The budget set aside 8 trillion rupees ($28.4 billion) to service its huge amount of debt.

A World Bank report said last week that nearly 45 percent of Pakistan's 240 million population is living below the poverty line, while the country's literacy rate stands at 61 percent.

It is the government's second budget since coming to power last year, in an election which saw the wildly popular leader Imran Khan jailed for charges he says were politically motivated.

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
India defence chief says jet downed in Pakistan conflict
 Singapore (AFP) May 31, 2025
 India's defence chief on Saturday appeared to confirm his country had lost at least one aircraft during the brief conflict with Pakistan earlier this month, he told Bloomberg in an interview. India and Pakistan were engaged in a four-day conflict this month, their worst standoff since 1999, before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10. More than 70 people were killed in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides. Pakistan claimed its Chinese-supplied jets had shot down six Indian aircraft. ... read more
THE STANS
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
THE STANS
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
THE STANS
'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site

 Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories

 Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
THE STANS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
THE STANS
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield

 Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
THE STANS
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices

 Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney

 US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending

 NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
THE STANS
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 Poland scrambles jets after major Russian strikes on Ukraine

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
THE STANS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.