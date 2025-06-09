Military Space News
 Poland scrambles jets after major Russian strikes on Ukraine
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Warsaw (AFP) June 9, 2025

Poland scrambled fighter jets on Monday morning to secure its airspace after neighbouring western Ukraine was hit by major Russian strikes.

"Due to the intensive air attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft began to operate in Polish airspace in the morning," Warsaw's Operational Command said in a statement on social media.

Russia struck deep beyond the frontlines overnight, hitting western Ukraine with dozens of drones and missiles, according to Rivne Mayor Oleksandr Tretyak, who called it "the largest attack" on the region.

Russia has recently accelerated its campaign against Ukraine, dampening hopes of a ceasefire after a renewed diplomatic push to end the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Poland is one of Ukraine's closest allies and serves as a crucial logistics hub for Western military aid to Kyiv.

In March 2024, NATO member Poland reported a breach of its airspace by a Russian cruise missile, demanding an explanation from Moscow.

A similar incident occurred in December 2023, when a Russian missile penetrated Polish airspace for several minutes before returning to Ukraine.

SUPERPOWERS
