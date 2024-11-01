Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Philippines says fishermen injured in China Coast Guard encounter

Philippines says fishermen injured in China Coast Guard encounter

by AFP Staff Writers
 Manila (AFP) Dec 13, 2025

Three Filipino fishermen were injured when China Coast Guard vessels sprayed their boats with water cannons and cut their anchor lines in a disputed area of the South China Sea, Philippine authorities said Saturday.

Beijing said Friday it had taken "necessary control measures" involving about 20 Philippine fishing boats near the flashpoint Sabina Shoal, a fish-rich area about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the island of Palawan.

It was the latest in a series of escalating confrontations between Chinese and Philippine ships in the contested waterway, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The fishermen were "were targeted with water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers", a Philippine coast guard spokesman said in a statement Saturday.

"Three fishermen sustained physical injuries, including bruises and open wounds. Two (Filipino fishing boats) also suffered significant damage from high-pressure water cannon blasts," Commodore Jay Tarriela said.

Small Chinese rigid hull inflatable vessels had also "deliberately cut the anchor lines of several (boats)", he added.

In a statement released Saturday, the China Coast Guard said it had taken "necessary control measures against the Philippine vessels ... including issuing warnings via loudspeaker and conducting external maneuvering to drive them away".

Video released by the Philippine side showed water cannon blasts crashing over the small fishing boats. Tarriela told AFP the high-powered streams had "destroyed wooden structures" on the vessels.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

In October, the Philippines accused a Chinese ship of deliberately ramming one of its government vessels in the Spratly Islands, where Beijing has sought to assert its sovereignty claims for years. Beijing blamed Manila for the incident.

A month earlier, one person was injured when a water cannon attack by a China Coast Guard vessel shattered a window on the bridge of another fisheries bureau vessel near the Beijing-controlled Scarborough Shoal.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Taiwan says China simulates 'attacks' on foreign navy ships
 Taipei (AFP) Dec 3, 2025
 Taiwan's intelligence chief said Wednesday that Chinese military aircraft have "simulated attacks" on foreign warships passing through sensitive waters separating China and Taiwan. China says Taiwan is part of its territory and claims jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait, a major international shipping route. The United States, Britain and other countries view the strait as international waters open to all vessels. Eight countries, including the United States, Japan, Australia and France, hav ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
FLOATING STEEL
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
FLOATING STEEL
Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official

 Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
FLOATING STEEL
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
FLOATING STEEL
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
FLOATING STEEL
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
FLOATING STEEL
Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident

 After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'

 Vatican backs replacement for China underground bishop

 German FM urges China to press Russia over Ukraine war
FLOATING STEEL
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.