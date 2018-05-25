Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans
Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Strasbourg, France (AFP) Sept 9, 2025

Poland, France and Italy were among the biggest claimants for money under a new EU loan scheme to boost defence spending, Brussels said Tuesday.

Warsaw led the way by snapping up loans worth almost 44 billion euros ($51.6 billion) from the EU's 150-billion-euro programme designed to help member states borrow money at lower rates.

Next came Romania on 16.7 billion euros, France and Hungary on 16.2 billion and Italy on 15 billion, according to preliminary figures.

The EU scheme launched in May -- which sees loans backed up by the bloc's central budget -- is a key part of efforts to help member states ramp up their military budgets.

The funds are intended to be spent on strengthening key areas like air defence and could also go towards helping to arm Ukraine.

In the face of the threat from Russia and pressure from US President Donald Trump, NATO's European members have agreed to massively hike their defence spending.

Poland -- which shares a border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad -- is already leading the way in Europe on pumping money into its military buildup.

For countries such as France and Italy, which face major debt piles, the EU loans are a cheaper way of financing their spending than if they went to the markets themselves.

Others such as Germany can get the better rates by themselves and do not need to go through the EU.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers
 New York (AFP) Sept 4, 2025
 Boeing is launching a recruitment drive to find "permanent" manufacturing workers to replace US union employees who went on strike last month, the company said Thursday. The company is posting job requirements for the roles and plans a job fair on September 16, Boeing vice president Dan Gillian said in an email to staff seen by AFP. About 3,200 employees based in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois walked off the job on August 4 after voting down a contract. Gillian said Boeing h ... read more
MILPLEX
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
MILPLEX
Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip

 France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
MILPLEX
Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport

 Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: military

 Drone swarm breakthrough promises safer and faster aerial missions

 Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
MILPLEX
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
MILPLEX
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
MILPLEX
India hopes 'insights' from Pakistan clash will help woo arms buyers

 London arms show opens under Israel cloud

 Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers

 EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
MILPLEX
Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China over Ukraine

 Trump hails Department of War rebrand as 'message of victory'

 Differences with US do not justify military conflict: Venezuela's Maduro

 US tech titans pay hommage to Trump at White House dinner
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.