Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans

Warsaw led the way by snapping up loans worth almost 44 billion euros ($51.6 billion) from the EU's 150-billion-euro programme designed to help member states borrow money at lower rates.
Next came Romania on 16.7 billion euros, France and Hungary on 16.2 billion and Italy on 15 billion, according to preliminary figures.
The EU scheme launched in May -- which sees loans backed up by the bloc's central budget -- is a key part of efforts to help member states ramp up their military budgets.
The funds are intended to be spent on strengthening key areas like air defence and could also go towards helping to arm Ukraine.
In the face of the threat from Russia and pressure from US President Donald Trump, NATO's European members have agreed to massively hike their defence spending.
Poland -- which shares a border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad -- is already leading the way in Europe on pumping money into its military buildup.
For countries such as France and Italy, which face major debt piles, the EU loans are a cheaper way of financing their spending than if they went to the markets themselves.
Others such as Germany can get the better rates by themselves and do not need to go through the EU.
