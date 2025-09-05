Putin: Foreign troops in Ukraine would be seen as 'legitimate targets'

Putin made the remarks in response to the concept of a European-constructed "reassurance force," while speaking at the annual Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok.
"If any troops appear there, especially now, during the fighting, we assume that they will be legitimate targets for destruction," Putin said in a speech during the forum Friday.
"Peace guarantees must be for both Russia and Ukraine."
Putin also touched on the possibility of reaching a peace deal with Ukraine, calling the idea "practically impossible."
Moscow continues to steadfastly reject any idea of Ukraine joining NATO, one of the key hurdles to any peace deal.
"I do not see much point. Why? Because it is nearly impossible to reach agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues," Putin said Friday, when asked about possible direct peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
On Thursday, the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" met in Paris to discuss the idea of a reassurance force.
The group is largely composed of European entities and led by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It includes leaders of 34 supporters of Ukraine and would provide military support only after any peace agreement is reached between Moscow and Kyiv, to ensure terms are adhered to.
Both Starmer and Macron said any such force would need the support of the United States. Macron confirmed Thursday any reassurance force would only be deployed to stop "any new major aggression" on the part of Russian troops.
