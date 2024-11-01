Putin defies Trump with second nuclear weapons test in days

Putin on Sunday oversaw a test of another advanced nuclear-capable weapon -- the Burevestnik cruise missile, which he said had an "unlimited range". Trump called that exercise not "appropriate".
"Yesterday, another test was conducted for another prospective system -- the unmanned underwater device 'Poseidon,' also equipped with a nuclear power unit," Putin said in televised remarks while visiting a military hospital treating Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine.
The Russian leader said there was "no way to intercept" the drone torpedo, which, according to Putin, can travel at a speed higher than conventional submarines and reach any continent in the world.
Putin said no country could match Poseidon's speed and diving depth, adding, "it is unlikely that anything similar will appear in the near future."
The device can operate at a depth of more than one kilometre (0.6 mile) and travel at speeds of up to 70 knots while remaining undetectable, according to a source in the Russian military-industrial complex quoted by state news agency TASS.
First tested in 2018, it is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of up to two megatons, the source told TASS.
After Sunday's cruise missile test, Trump urged Putin to focus instead on ending the war in Ukraine.
"He ought to get the war (in Ukraine) ended. A war that should have taken one week is now soon in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," Trump said.
The US president last week scrapped a planned summit with Putin in Budapest over what he cast as the Russian leader's unwillingness to compromise to end the conflict.
Trump has been trying to secure a deal since he returned to the White House in January, but talks have yielded no progress and he has shown increasing frustration with Putin, who has rejected multiple calls for a ceasefire.
Washington last week slapped sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, complaining that his talks with Putin to end the Ukraine war "don't go anywhere."
Putin first announced Russia had developed the Burevestnik and the Poseidon during a fiery anti-Western speech in 2018.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi
Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters