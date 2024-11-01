Rocket Lab advances US Space Force mission with early STP S30 launch



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 18, 2025



Rocket Lab Corporation has successfully launched the STP-S30 mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command, placing four DiskSat spacecraft into low Earth orbit and completing the task five months earlier than planned. The mission supports the Department of War's Space Test Program and is intended to mature technologies that preserve U.S. advantages in space operations.

The Electron rocket flight, designated Don't Be Such A Square, lifted off from Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia, at 12:03 a.m. local time on December 18, corresponding to 05:03 UTC. The vehicle delivered the DiskSat payloads to a 550 kilometer circular low Earth orbit, meeting mission requirements for the Space Test Program.

DiskSat is a proposed alternative architecture to conventional CubeSat small satellites, designed to change how future small spacecraft are built, integrated, and priced. The platform aims to broaden options for commercial, government, and defense missions by altering form factor while maintaining compatibility with small launch vehicles and rideshare opportunities.

The STP-S30 mission was managed by Space Systems Command's System Delta 89 Capability Development Branch, led by Lt Col Cesar Rodriguez. The Aerospace Corporation developed the DiskSat spacecraft, with funding from NASA's Small Spacecraft and Distributed Systems program based at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley within the agency's Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Working with the U.S. Space Force's Rocket Systems Launch Program, Rocket Lab advanced the launch timeline to fly the mission five months ahead of the original schedule. Rocket Lab received the STP-S30 task order in April 2024 under the Orbital Services Program 4 (OSP-4) contract, which supports rapid, flexible access to space for national security customers.

The Don't Be Such A Square mission extends a sequence of four Electron launches in three months from Launch Complex 2, all focused on national security and defense technology objectives for the Department of War. Over this period, Rocket Lab has provided dedicated small launch services for missions supporting defense and government partners from the Virginia site.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck says: "Rocket Lab's speed, streamlined operations, and reliability were on full display with this flawless Electron launch for STP-S30, and we're proud to be strengthening the nation's space capabilities. We're meeting the space access demands of the U.S. Space Force with our consistent execution, and this launch is another proud moment in Rocket Lab's long history of successful missions for defense, national security, and commercial space users."

Lt. Col. Brian Shimek, Director, Department of War Space Test Program, says: "We are immensely proud of this collaboration with Rocket Lab, the Capability Development Branch, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The Aerospace Corporation, and the Rocket Systems Launch Program. Their exceptional teamwork and dedication have made this achievement possible. Proving these advanced technologies in the space environment is a critical step towards their integration into future operational Space Force systems, ensuring our nation maintains its edge in space. Accelerating this launch by five months underscores our commitment to rapidly delivering innovative capabilities to the Space Force. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire STP-S30 team."

Don't Be Such A Square is Electron's 20th launch of 2025 and the company's 78th mission overall. With this flight, Rocket Lab extends its annual launch record and continues to build cadence from both New Zealand and U.S. launch sites in support of civil, commercial, and defense customers.

Related Links

Rocket Lab Corporation

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

