Space Systems Command activates System Delta 80 for assured space access



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 17, 2025



U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command has activated System Delta 80 to manage launch solutions, on-orbit servicing, and range systems in support of the Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office portfolio. This new delta is tasked with supporting mobility in, from, and to space for customers across the Department of War, other U.S. government agencies, and commercial industry.

The command formally marked the stand-up of System Delta 80 in a ceremony held Dec. 12 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, commander of Space Systems Command, presided as U.S. Space Force Col. Ryan Hiserote assumed command of the new delta.

"Today's ceremony formally recognizes the Delta's important space work already underway," said Garrant. "Under Col. Hiserote's leadership, I am confident System Delta 80 will accelerate the fielding of capabilities that support responsive and reliable launch, ready and resilient spaceports, and servicing, mobility, and logistics, while partnering with the space launch deltas to ensure delivery of critical assets to orbit."

System Delta 80 is organized around six System Program Directors aligned with the Assured Access to Space portfolio. These responsibilities include National Security Space Launch, the Rocket Systems Launch Program, Launch and Test Range Systems, and Servicing, Mobility, and Logistics programs. The delta officially stood up on Oct. 7 during the federal government shutdown.

"System Delta 80 drives the rapid fielding of critical capabilities to ensure launch solutions and range systems, while also pursuing emerging servicing, mobility, and logistics capabilities," said Col. Hiserote. "This formal recognition underscores our commitment to forging strong partnerships with the Program Executive Officer of Assured Access to Space, Space Launch Deltas 30 and 45, and our commercial partners. Together, we will ensure our Nation maintains its strategic advantage in space and continues to defend our forces, homeland, and allies."

System Deltas within Space Systems Command consolidate design, development, and delivery of systems under a mission-focused acquisition structure. This approach is intended to streamline how SSC fields capabilities in key mission areas linked to launch and in-orbit support.

Related Links

Space Systems Command

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

