Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Russia fired record 479 drones at Ukraine overnight
Russia fired record 479 drones at Ukraine overnight
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) June 9, 2025

Moscow fired a record 479 drones at Ukraine, including on the western region of Rivne that has been largely spared from attacks, Kyiv said Monday, also claiming an attack on a Russian factory hundreds of miles east of Moscow.

Russia has escalated its attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, which Kyiv says demonstrate that the Kremlin has no intention of stopping its more than three-year invasion and is not serious about peace talks.

Moscow said Monday its strikes are continued retaliation for a bold Ukrainian attack on its bomber planes parked deep inside Russia, including in Siberia, that infuriated the Kremlin.

The overnight Russian attacks caused damage in several Ukrainian regions. There were no reports of people killed or mass casualties.

"Enemy air strikes were recorded in 10 spots," the Ukrainian air force said.

The mayor of the western city of Rivne, Oleksandr Tretyak, called it "the largest attack" on the region since the start of the war.

Regional governor Oleksandr Koval said 70 buildings -- including private houses and a nursery -- were damaged in the attack.

Russia said it had targeted an airfield near the village of Dubno in the Rivne region.

"This is one of the retaliatory strikes against terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime on Russian military airfields," its defence ministry said.

Russia had vowed revenge last week and had already called strikes on Kyiv retaliation to the brazen Ukrainian operation.

Ukraine also said it had launched its own overnight strike on an electronics factory that makes part for Russian drones, in the city of Cheboskary in Chuvashia -- some 600 kilometres (372 miles) east of Moscow.

Russian officials said the facility had to temporarily suspend production after the attack.

"This morning, Ukrainian attempts to use drones in Chuvashia were detected," Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev said on Telegram, adding: "Two drones fell on the territory of the VNIIR factory."

Ukraine's army said the factory manufactured "antennas for Shahed" (drones). Russia fires dozens of Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones at Ukrainian cities on a daily basis.

Russia said a Ukrainian strike killed one person in its border Kursk region Monday.

The acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinstein, said the strike hit a "cultural-service centre" in the Rylsky district, killing a 64-year-old man.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 4, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to the Ukrainian drone strikes that destroyed Russian military aircraft in several locations on Sunday, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday. Trump spoke with Putin by phone for more than an hour on Wednesday and said it was "not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace," CNBC reported the president saying in a Truth Social post. Putin told Trump the Russian military will retaliate against Ukraine for the drone strikes conducted d ... read more
UAV NEWS
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
UAV NEWS
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
UAV NEWS
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks

 'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site

 Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories
UAV NEWS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
UAV NEWS
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
UAV NEWS
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'

 US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending

 Germany has three years to overhaul military: official

 In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs
UAV NEWS
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit

 China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.