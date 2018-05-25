Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Sept 10, 2025



Russian forces launched more than 400 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, after Poland announced it had scrambled air defences to intercept "hostile objects."

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 415 drones and 43 missiles in the attack that Ukrainian officials said left at least one dead. Air defence units downed 386 drones and 27 missiles, the air force added.

Related Links

UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

