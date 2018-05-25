Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 415 drones and 43 missiles in the attack that Ukrainian officials said left at least one dead. Air defence units downed 386 drones and 27 missiles, the air force added.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: military
Drone swarm breakthrough promises safer and faster aerial missions
Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
|
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
What to watch at China's massive military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
India hopes 'insights' from Pakistan clash will help woo arms buyers
London arms show opens under Israel cloud
Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China over Ukraine
Trump hails Department of War rebrand as 'message of victory'
Differences with US do not justify military conflict: Venezuela's Maduro
US tech titans pay hommage to Trump at White House dinner
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters