Sidus Space and VORAGO to Develop Advanced Radiation-Hardened Microcontrollers for Space and Defense



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 02, 2025



Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) has entered a strategic collaboration with VORAGO Technologies to co-develop and integrate next-generation radiation-hardened microcontroller (MCU) systems as part of VORAGO's Alpha Customer Program. The initiative is aimed at advancing Sidus' multi-domain space and defense infrastructure.

This partnership enables Sidus to test and implement VORAGO's high-performance MCU technology-designed for demanding space and defense environments-into future platforms. While Sidus has previously deployed VORAGO components, it will now assist in validating and integrating an upcoming radiation-hardened MCU, scheduled for formal announcement later this year.

"This early collaboration with VORAGO allows us to help shape and qualify next-generation hardware that aligns with our performance standards and integration timelines," said Valerij Ojdanic, Chief Technology Officer at Sidus Space. "At Sidus, we focus on building systems that are not only innovative but ruggedized for the environments in which our customers operate, whether in space or in support of national defense."

As part of the Alpha Customer Program, Sidus will gain access to engineering samples, design tools, and technical resources. The collaboration will progress through co-led design reviews, hardware-software integration, and in-system validation, with production readiness anticipated by 2026.

Bernd Lienhard, CEO of VORAGO Technologies, added, "We're excited to collaborate with Sidus Space, a partner that shares our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space and defense. By combining our next-generation radiation-hardened microcontroller technology with Sidus' agile and innovative platforms, we're accelerating the deployment of resilient electronics that can thrive in the harshest conditions, enabling smarter, faster, and more capable missions."

Sidus continues to expand its portfolio of technologies, including ruggedized onboard computing, AI tools, satellite systems, and integrated space-data solutions. This partnership strengthens Sidus' full-stack capabilities in delivering adaptable, mission-critical infrastructure.

