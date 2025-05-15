Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) May 15, 2025

China said Thursday it was ready to "expand practical cooperation" with the Russian army, after President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow for a lavish World War II Victory Day parade.

The two countries have drawn closer in recent years, including since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Xi's trip to Russia last week drew ire from Kyiv's allies, who have accused Beijing of giving Moscow economic and political cover to wage a war of aggression.

Beijing says it is a neutral party to the conflict and has made indefatigable efforts for peace.

On Thursday, in response to a question linked to Xi's visit asking how China would promote military-to-military ties with Russia, the defence ministry said the relationship was "operating at a high level".

"The Chinese military stands ready to work with the Russian side to further deepen strategic mutual trust, step up strategic communication, and expand practical cooperation," defence ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said in a response posted to social media platform WeChat.

The moves would "enrich the content of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era", Jiang said.

He added that they would also "contribute to maintaining and strengthening global strategic stability".

After a lengthy meeting with President Vladimir Putin on his trip, Xi said China's ties with Russia brought "positive energy" to a turbulent world.

He added that both nations stood firm against "hegemonic bullying" -- an apparent swipe at the United States.

Putin, for his part, told reporters he and Xi had held "traditionally warm, friendly" talks and addressed the Chinese leader as his "dear friend".

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Cambodia, China begin largest-ever military drills
 Phnom Penh (AFP) May 14, 2025
 Cambodia and China on Wednesday began their largest-ever joint military exercises, involving advanced Chinese military hardware including artillery, warships and robot battle dogs. Cambodia has long been a staunch ally of China, receiving billions of dollars in investments, and Washington has voiced concerns that Beijing is using a Cambodian naval base it renovated on Gulf of Thailand to expand its influence in the region. Nearly 900 Chinese military personnel and more than 1,300 Cambodian sold ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile

 Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
SUPERPOWERS
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three

 Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
SUPERPOWERS
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
SUPERPOWERS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
SUPERPOWERS
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales

 U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military

 Five European defence ministers to meet in Rome on Friday

 NATO hatches deal on higher spending to keep Trump happy
SUPERPOWERS
Macron warns of new sanctions, Europe talks nukes; Lula commits to push Putin

 Putin, Xi, Steven Seagal and missiles: Russia's Red Square parade

 Cambodia, China begin largest-ever military drills

 China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.