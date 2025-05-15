China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army

The two countries have drawn closer in recent years, including since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Xi's trip to Russia last week drew ire from Kyiv's allies, who have accused Beijing of giving Moscow economic and political cover to wage a war of aggression.
Beijing says it is a neutral party to the conflict and has made indefatigable efforts for peace.
On Thursday, in response to a question linked to Xi's visit asking how China would promote military-to-military ties with Russia, the defence ministry said the relationship was "operating at a high level".
"The Chinese military stands ready to work with the Russian side to further deepen strategic mutual trust, step up strategic communication, and expand practical cooperation," defence ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said in a response posted to social media platform WeChat.
The moves would "enrich the content of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era", Jiang said.
He added that they would also "contribute to maintaining and strengthening global strategic stability".
After a lengthy meeting with President Vladimir Putin on his trip, Xi said China's ties with Russia brought "positive energy" to a turbulent world.
He added that both nations stood firm against "hegemonic bullying" -- an apparent swipe at the United States.
Putin, for his part, told reporters he and Xi had held "traditionally warm, friendly" talks and addressed the Chinese leader as his "dear friend".
