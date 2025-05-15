Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike

The attack was claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels.
It was the third time in as many days that Israel's air defences intercepted a missile that the military said was fired from Yemen.
The Iran-backed Huthis said in a statement that they had targeted Tel Aviv's international airport "with the help of a hypersonic ballistic missile".
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," an Israeli military statement said.
The Huthis have launched repeat attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.
In early May, a Huthi struck an area at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, gouging a hole near its main terminal building and injuring several people in a rare penetration of Israeli air defences.
Israel retaliated by striking the airport in Yemen's rebel-controlled capital Sanaa and three nearby power stations.
Israel's army on Wednesday urged Yemenis to stay away from Huthi-held ports, in a likely warning of retaliation for recent missile launches. It issued a similar warning on Sunday, but no strikes have been reported since.
The United States last week reached a ceasefire agreement with the Huthis, ending weeks of intense US strikes on Yemen aimed at halting missile attacks on international shipping.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks
Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales
Finland looks to increase age of reservists to 65
Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal
Five European defence ministers to meet in Rome on Friday
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army
Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz
Macron warns of new sanctions, Europe talks nukes; Lula commits to push Putin
With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters