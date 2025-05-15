Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike
Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) May 15, 2025

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Thursday and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The attack was claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

It was the third time in as many days that Israel's air defences intercepted a missile that the military said was fired from Yemen.

The Iran-backed Huthis said in a statement that they had targeted Tel Aviv's international airport "with the help of a hypersonic ballistic missile".

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," an Israeli military statement said.

The Huthis have launched repeat attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

In early May, a Huthi struck an area at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, gouging a hole near its main terminal building and injuring several people in a rare penetration of Israeli air defences.

Israel retaliated by striking the airport in Yemen's rebel-controlled capital Sanaa and three nearby power stations.

Israel's army on Wednesday urged Yemenis to stay away from Huthi-held ports, in a likely warning of retaliation for recent missile launches. It issued a similar warning on Sunday, but no strikes have been reported since.

The United States last week reached a ceasefire agreement with the Huthis, ending weeks of intense US strikes on Yemen aimed at halting missile attacks on international shipping.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile
 Jerusalem (AFP) May 14, 2025
 Israel's army on Wednesday urged Yemenis to stay away from Huthi-held ports, in a likely warning of retaliation after it intercepted a missile fired by the Iran-backed rebels. The Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, have repeatedly targeted Israel and shipping in the Red Sea since the October 2023 start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen ... read more
MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile

 Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
MISSILE DEFENSE
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
MISSILE DEFENSE
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion

 Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
MISSILE DEFENSE
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
MISSILE DEFENSE
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales

 Finland looks to increase age of reservists to 65

 Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal

 Five European defence ministers to meet in Rome on Friday
MISSILE DEFENSE
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army

 Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz

 Macron warns of new sanctions, Europe talks nukes; Lula commits to push Putin

 With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
MISSILE DEFENSE
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.