South Korea urges Xi's help to 'resume dialogue' with North

"I hope that South Korea and China will strengthen strategic communication... and work together to resume dialogue with the North," Lee told Xi, according to his office.
Stressing the need for "stability" in the region, Lee noted "recent high-level exchanges between China and North Korea" -- a reference to leader Kim Jong Un's recent attendance at a major military parade in Beijing.
Those meetings, Lee said, "are helping to create conditions for renewed engagement with Pyongyang".
Seoul has long trodden a fine line between top trading partner China and the United States, the South's chief defence guarantor.
Lee told Xi that economic relations were developing from "a vertical structure of economic cooperation to a more horizontal and mutually beneficial one".
"We must work together to build a relationship that delivers shared prosperity," he said.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters