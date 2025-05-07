Space Force documentary screened on Capitol Hill, highlighting need for space superiority

The 20-minute film explores the critical reliance on space for daily life, economic stability and national defense. It underscores the growing threats to U.S. space assets and the joint force, outlining the devastating repercussions of losing access to them. Viewers also got an inside look at the Space Force, its diverse missions, global locations, and the dedicated personnel who make it all possible.
Reflecting on the importance of the screening, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman stated, "The space domain has fundamentally changed since the early days of space exploration. It's a contested warfighting domain, and space superiority is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. This documentary helps communicate that reality."
Saltzman also highlighted the transformational nature of the Space Force: "We're building entirely new capabilities to meet the unique challenges of 21st-century space. This requires a new mindset, a commitment to change, and prioritizing combat readiness, Guardian development, and strong partnerships."
Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna underscored the significance of investing in the service's personnel, saying, "Our Guardians deserve our best. We are committed to providing them with the training, resources, and development opportunities they need to excel in this critical warfighting domain. This includes fostering leadership skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities essential for success in the face of evolving threats. We are building the next generation of space warfighters.
The screening served as a crucial opportunity to further strengthen the relationship between the Space Force and Congress, fostering greater understanding for the resources required to secure America's future in space. It highlights the Space Force's ongoing evolution into a warfighting force capable of securing space superiority and safeguarding American interests in the increasingly competitive space domain.
The evolution of the service requires a shift from systems designed for a peaceful space environment to those built for resilience and effectiveness against emerging threats. This strategic shift necessitates significant investments in advanced technologies, resilient infrastructure, and highly skilled personnel.
