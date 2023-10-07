Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Spain faces uphill battle to cut Israel military ties: experts
Spain faces uphill battle to cut Israel military ties: experts
 By Marie GIFFARD
 Madrid (AFP) Sept 22, 2025

Spain's drive to cut military ties with Israel over the devastating war in Gaza will face formidable hurdles as cutting-edge Israeli technology is embedded in the armed forces, experts say.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced earlier this month a package of measures aimed at stopping what he called "the genocide in Gaza", including an arms embargo.

The leftist government said it had already stopped buying weapons from or selling them to Israel since the outbreak of the war, sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7, 2023.

But Sanchez, one of the most virulent critics of Israel's offensive, said the new measure would "consolidate in law" the embargo.

A decree detailing the terms of the embargo is due to be approved by cabinet on Tuesday.

The leftist government has already terminated a contract worth nearly 700 million euros ($825 million) for Israeli-designed rocket launchers.

The cancellation of a deal valued at 287 million euros for 168 anti-tank missile launchers, which were to be manufactured under licence from an Israeli company, has also been formalised.

- Quest for 'strategic autonomy' -

But severing all ties with Israeli military equipment is easier said than done.

Spanish media have recently uncovered a vast range of military equipment dependent on Israeli technology, including ammunition, combat tank radios, armoured vehicles and missile launchers.

El Pais daily reported that the air force's ageing fleet of US-designed F-5 fighter jets, used to train pilots, were "modernised" -- notably in their electronics systems -- and maintained by Israel Aerospace Industries.

David Khalfa, a researcher at the Paris-based Jean Jaures Foundation, identified "a dilemma between military needs linked to the Russian threat... and a more political approach, linked to the situation in Gaza".

"The Israelis' advantage is that these technologies are tested in the field," notably the latest generation of anti-missile defences, added Khalfa, who is also co-president of the Atlantic Middle East Forum think tank.

"There are few countries capable of securing their airspace," he told AFP, pointing to European "restlessness" after recent Russian breaches of NATO airspace in Poland and Estonia.

Another pitfall facing the new law is the timeframe for replacing equipment yet to be delivered but whose contracts have already been scrapped.

"There are no Spanish technologies available to replace them. We will have to develop, invest in research and development to make up the gap," said Felix Arteaga, a defence specialist at Madrid's Elcano Royal Institute.

Arteaga warned that if the replacement technology were American, Spain would be merely exchanging one dependence for another without achieving "strategic autonomy".

- 'Sensitive topic' -

The law will be difficult to draw up and must avoid any "loophole" that would allow the conservative opposition to row back on it if it gains power, added Arteaga.

The decree must "satisfy" the other parties and "provide time so that contracts with Israel which are maintained can be executed", he told AFP.

This was especially the case for the F-5 jets, which must remain available until Turkish replacements arrive, he said.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles has told parliament that Spanish industry was filling the gap left by the jettisoned Israeli technology.

She conceded "a few loose ends remained from a technological point of view", but that the gaps were resolved "at the end of July".

A Spanish military source told AFP "the topic is sensitive", saying "the radical intention to cut off (the defence trade) is one thing, reality is another".

"These decisions have repercussions," the source added while acknowledging the military was "in the middle of a revolution".

The defence ministry declined to explain which equipment would be affected by the new decree.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Ukraine courts foreign cash for military 'Silicon Valley'
 Lviv, Ukraine (AFP) Sept 19, 2025
 At the opening of Ukraine's biggest defence tech fair, arms executives and government officials were welcomed by a giant movie screen blaring an action-style trailer with heavy base undertones. The two-day event is part of Ukraine's bid to position itself as a leader in military innovation and encourage hesitant foreign investment, more than three and a half years into the Russian invasion. "We need to forget Silicon Valley - it's the past. Ukraine is the future," Europe's Commissioner for Defe ... read more
MILPLEX
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
MILPLEX
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
MILPLEX
Anti-drone firms line up to sell battle-tested tech in Taiwan

 U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise

 Romania says Russian drone breached its airspace

 Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'
MILPLEX
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
MILPLEX
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
MILPLEX
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting

 Ukraine courts foreign cash for military 'Silicon Valley'
MILPLEX
U.N. Security Council to meet on Russia's incursion into Estonia airspace

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe

 UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.