 Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 19, 2025

Russia launched nearly 90 drones at Ukraine overnight, most of which were "neutralized," President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said Friday morning, after having claimed an "important success" in its counteroffensive in southeastern Donetsk.

The Kremlin targeted Ukraine's infrastructure and other targets in the regions of Donetsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, wounding at least two people in Dnipro, while recovery efforts were underway in Kyiv where public transport infrastructure was damaged.

"Once again, the Russians strike civilians at a time when the entire world -- and above all the United States -- is calling for peace," he said on X. "We hear President [Donald] Trump's position on ending the killings, and we have agreed to all the proposals to unblock diplomacy. But it seems his position is not being heard in Russia."

The attack comes as Trump, who campaigned on ending the Ukraine war within 24 hours of returning to the White House, has been pushing for a cease-fire.

During a press conference in Britain on Thursday, Trump acknowledged to reporters that he thought ending the Ukraine war would be the "easiest" of the ongoing conflicts due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He's let me down. He's really let me down," he said, while vowing that he will end the war.

Zelensky has been saying that Putin is not interested in a cease-fire, despite what the Russian leader says, citing the nightly drone attacks on his country.

He said in lieu of Russian seriousness about an end to the war, Ukraine must implement "everything that strengthens us," including the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, a mechanism launched this year to support Kyiv's military needs.

"Decisive action is needed so that Russia ultimately agrees to diplomacy as well," he said.

On Wednesday night, Zelensky claimed "an important success" in the Donetsk theater, where Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive.

He announced that since the start of the offensive, the date for which isn't clear, Ukraine has captured 160 square kilometers while clearing 170 square kilometers of Russian troops.

"Any group of occupiers attempting to enter this area is being destroyed by our guys," he said in his nightly address.

UAV NEWS
