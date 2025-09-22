U.N. Security Council to meet on Russia's incursion into Estonia airspace



by Darryl Coote



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 22, 2025



The United Nations Security Council is to convene Monday to address Russia's breach last week of Estonia airspace, according to the European union and NATO member.

Kremlin MiG-31 fighter jets flew through Estonian airspace for 12 minutes on Friday, the latest transgression of a foreign national's airspace in recent weeks during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Estonia announced the U.N. Security Council meeting on Sunday, describing its mission as to address Russia's breach of Tallinn's "territorial integrity" and its violation of a prohibition on the threat or use of force.

"This incursion into Estonian airspace is yet another dangerous act aimed at escalating regional and global tensions, as Russia -- a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council -- continues its war of aggression against Ukraine," Tallinn's foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

"Russia's reckless and aggressive actions, and its repeated violations of international law and the principles of the U.N. Charter, require a strong and united international response."

The Friday breach saw three MiG-31s travel within 12 1/2 miles of downtown Tallinn, where there are government buildings of NATO allies and EU member states, according to Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He called the breach a "pattern of unacceptable behavior" observed in recent weeks with repeated air and drone incidents in the region.

Last week, Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest after Moscow's drone incursion into its airspace on Sept. 13. It flew within Romanian airspace for 50 minutes.

Before that, Poland shot down at least three of 19 Russian drones that had breached its airspace overnight Sept. 9.

Vseviov chastised Russia over the Friday incursion, saying "it brought aircraft dangerously close to our capital."

Estonian Defense Forces said NATO F-35s were scrambled in response.

It was Russia's fourth violation of Estonia's airspace this year, it said.

"By openly violating Estonian airspace, Russia undermines principles vital to the security of all U.N. member states. When such actions are committed by a permanent member of the Security Council, they must be addressed by that very body" Estonia Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement.

"Tomorrow's U.N. Security Council meeting is essential."

