 Trump, Norwegian prime minister discuss ending Ukraine War
 by Mike Heuer
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 24, 2025

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, President Donald Trump and others discussed the need to end the war in Ukraine during an afternoon White House meeting on Thursday.

"It's a real honor to have the highly respected, the great prime minister of the Kingdom of Norway, with us today," Trump told media after greeting Store at the White House shortly after 1 p.m. EDT.

He said Store has been "doing a fantastic job" and "is truly respected around the world."

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants peace in Ukraine despite an overnight missile attack and said Store is helping to work for that peace.

"Everybody in NATO, they want to see this thing happen," Trump said, referring to the desire for a cease-fire and end to the war in Ukraine with help from Norway.

He said 5,000 people are dying every week in the Ukraine war, which Trump hopes to end with the help of Norway and others.

The United States has a very good relationship with Norway and "all they have to do is keep doing what they are doing" to help end the war, Trump said.

He told media Norway has been a "great ally" and "always has been a friend" of the United States.

Store commended Trump for taking a lead in seeking an end to the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"I salute President Trump for having been taking the very important initiative to get this conflict towards an end, which both parties deserve," Store told media.

"We need to have a cease-fire save lives and move towards something which is more secure for Europe," Store said. "On that we work together."

Store said he and Trump will "go into more details" regarding bringing about peace in Ukraine during their meeting.

"We are at a critical moment," Store said.

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joined Trump, Store, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent among those attending the 1:05 p.m. Oval Office meeting at the White House.

The meeting occurred after Russia fired more than 200 missiles at targets at Kyiv during the overnight hours from Wednesday into Thursday.

At least eight were killed and more than 70 injured by the missile attack in Ukraine's capital city.

WAR REPORT
