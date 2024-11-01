Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Trump gives green light for SKorea to build nuclear powered sub
Trump gives green light for SKorea to build nuclear powered sub
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Gyeongju, South Korea (AFP) Oct 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he has given approval for ally South Korea to build a nuclear powered submarine, a day after the two countries said they have reached a broad trade deal.

Trump met South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday in the southern town of Gyeongju, where the US leader arrived for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

On Wednesday, Seoul's presidential aide said the two counries had reached a broad deal covering investment and shipbuilding, while Trump said the agreement was "pretty much" finalised.

"I have given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now," Trump said on Truth Social Thursday.

In a separate post, he wrote: "South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol' U.S.A."

"Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK," he added.

On Wednesday, Lee asked Trump to "make a decision to allow us to receive fuel for nuclear-propelled submarines."

"We are not proposing to build submarines armed with nuclear weapons; rather, diesel submarines have inferior submerged endurance, which limits our ability to track North Korean or Chinese submarines," Lee told Trump.

The dessert at a luncheon for Trump featured the word "PEACE!", according to Seoul's presidential office, echoing the two leaders' first meeting when they pledged to act as a "peacemaker" and a "pacemaker" for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

But tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea remain high after Pyongyang brushed aside Lee's outreach and instead continued deepening military and economic links with Russia.

And Trump said Wednesday he was not able to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the South, ending fierce speculation over a possible summit after years of diplomatic deadlock.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Trump says Australia will get submarines as PM visits
 Washington (AFP) Oct 20, 2025
 US President Donald Trump said Australia would get coveted nuclear-powered attack submarines and signed a deal on rare earth minerals with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House on Monday. The promise to Australia, which promotes itself as a key US ally against China, came after the Trump administration said earlier this year it was reviewing a deal for the subs signed under previous president Joe Biden. "The submarines that we're starting to build for Australia are really moving alo ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
FLOATING STEEL
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
FLOATING STEEL
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
FLOATING STEEL
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
FLOATING STEEL
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
FLOATING STEEL
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports

 British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
FLOATING STEEL
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'

 Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting

 Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi

 Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
FLOATING STEEL
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.