Trump gives green light for SKorea to build nuclear powered sub

Trump met South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday in the southern town of Gyeongju, where the US leader arrived for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
On Wednesday, Seoul's presidential aide said the two counries had reached a broad deal covering investment and shipbuilding, while Trump said the agreement was "pretty much" finalised.
"I have given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now," Trump said on Truth Social Thursday.
In a separate post, he wrote: "South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol' U.S.A."
"Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK," he added.
On Wednesday, Lee asked Trump to "make a decision to allow us to receive fuel for nuclear-propelled submarines."
"We are not proposing to build submarines armed with nuclear weapons; rather, diesel submarines have inferior submerged endurance, which limits our ability to track North Korean or Chinese submarines," Lee told Trump.
The dessert at a luncheon for Trump featured the word "PEACE!", according to Seoul's presidential office, echoing the two leaders' first meeting when they pledged to act as a "peacemaker" and a "pacemaker" for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
But tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea remain high after Pyongyang brushed aside Lee's outreach and instead continued deepening military and economic links with Russia.
And Trump said Wednesday he was not able to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the South, ending fierce speculation over a possible summit after years of diplomatic deadlock.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi
Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters