Military Space News
PILLAGING PIRATES
 Trump kicks off his 'Board of Peace,' with eye on Gaza and beyond

Trump kicks off his 'Board of Peace,' with eye on Gaza and beyond

By Shaun Tandon and Aurelia End
 Washington, United States (AFP) Feb 19, 2026

US President Donald Trump on Thursday gathers allies to inaugurate the "Board of Peace," his new institution focused on progress on Gaza but whose ambitions reach much further.

Around two dozen world leaders or other senior officials have come to Washington for the meeting -- including several of Trump's authoritarian-leaning friends and virtually none of the European democrats that traditionally sign on to US initiatives.

The "Board of Peace" came together after the Trump administration, teaming up with Qatar and Egypt, negotiated a ceasefire in October to halt two years of devastating war in Gaza.

The United States says that the plan has now entered its second phase with a focus on disarming Hamas -- the Palestinian militant group whose unprecedented October 7, 2023, attack on Israel triggered the massive offensive.

Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says at least 601 people have been killed by Israeli forces since the truce began.

At the "Board of Peace" meeting, Trump is expected to detail pledges of more than $5 billion for Gaza, where the vast majority of buildings lie in rubble and the property-mogul-turned-president has improbably suggested developing resorts.

The meeting will also look at how to launch the International Stabilization Force that will ensure security in Gaza.

A key player will be Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country, which has said it is ready to send up to 8,000 troops to Gaza if the force is confirmed.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will take part in the inaugural meeting in Gaza, after joining the launch event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

- Progress on Gaza? -

US officials including Steve Witkoff, Trump's friend and roving negotiator, have insisted that solid progress is being made and that Hamas is feeling pressure to give up weapons.

Israel has suggested sweeping restrictions including seizing small personal rifles from Hamas.

"The heavy weapon, the one that does the most damage, is called an AK-47," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said recently.

"That's the main weapon, and that has to go," said Netanyahu, whose government will be represented by the foreign minister.

Jeremy Issacharoff, a strategic affairs expert at Israel's Reichman University, acknowledged that disarming Hamas would not be a "simple task" but said that for Israel, a credible pathway would be key to determining "whether this exercise can get off the ground."

In one step towards a new Gaza, a technocratic committee was formed last month to handle day-to-day governance of Gaza headed by engineer and former official Ali Shaath.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP that the "Board of Peace" should compel Israel to "stop its violations in Gaza" and to lift its long siege of the territory.

- 'Ambition and narcissism' -

The meeting will take place in the building of the US Institute of Peace, a longstanding institution that studied conflict resolution whose staff was fired by Trump, whose name was then chiseled on the entrance.

Under terms laid out by the White House, Trump will wield veto power over the "Board of Peace" and can remain its head even after leaving office, and countries that want to stay on permanently rather than enjoy a two-year stint will need to pay $1 billion.

US officials say Thursday's meeting is about Gaza but have also spoken of the "Board of Peace" in broader, amorphous terms, saying it can address other global hotspots.

"It's a confused mix of ambition and narcissism, unleavened by any effort at intellectual coherence," said Bruce Jones, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The effort comes as Trump thumbs his nose at the United Nations, scaling back funding and withdrawing the United States from key bodies.

- Friends and suitors -

The inaugural meeting will bring ideological allies of Trump including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is facing a tough reelection battle, and Argentina's President Javier Millei.

Other leaders in attendance include some eager for US attention, such as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has courted Trump for support in his country's conflict with India.

But major historic allies of the United States are not participating, including France and Canada.

Japan, usually among the most stalwart US allies, has not decided whether to join the board and will send an envoy handling Gaza.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declined an invitation, saying the board should be limited to Gaza and "include a seat for Palestine."

Lula last month dubbed Trump's board "a new UN where only he is the owner."

burs-sct/aha

Related Links
 21st Century Pirates

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
PILLAGING PIRATES
French navy seizes 2.4 tonnes of cocaine in Pacific
 Papeete (AFP) Feb 15, 2026
 French authorities said Saturday they had seized 2.4 tonnes of cocaine from a vessel in the Pacific during a joint operation with the United States, as officials step up interceptions in Polynesian waters. The seizure of 100 bales of the drug took place on Thursday, and the vessel was allowed to continue on to its destination, which officials did not specify. "In accordance with practices applicable under international law... the vessel and its crew resumed their voyage," the High Commission in ... read more
PILLAGING PIRATES
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
PILLAGING PIRATES
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
PILLAGING PIRATES
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 EU eyes tighter registration, no-fly zones to tackle drone threats

 Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one

 Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
PILLAGING PIRATES
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
PILLAGING PIRATES
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
PILLAGING PIRATES
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported

 China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
PILLAGING PIRATES
The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump

 Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans

 As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO

 US cuts leave Ukraine aid at record low: think tank
PILLAGING PIRATES
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.