Two Syrian soldiers killed by Kurdish forces: state media



by AFP Staff Writers



Damascus (AFP) Oct 29, 2025



Kurdish forces in northern Syria killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded another in a missile attack on Wednesday, official state media reported, with the Kurds denying involvement and blaming landmines.

Citing the Syrian defence ministry, SANA news agency reported that the two soldiers were killed and a third "seriously injured" when their position near Tishrin Dam was targeted by the Syrian Democratic Forces with a guided missile.

The SDF is the military of the Kurdish administration which controls swathes of north and northeast Syria, where it runs a de facto autonomous province.

The SDF denied any involvement in the deaths, saying in a statement "we categorically affirm that this information is incorrect" and blaming the incident on "landmine explosions".

Damascus accused the Kurdish forces of "violating the previous agreements".

In early October, the SDF and the Damascus government agreed a ceasefire following deadly clashes in Aleppo.

The SDF said it reaffirmed its "commitment to the principle of de-escalation and maintaining stability along the contact lines".

Since the overthrow of long-time president Bashar al-Assad in December, the Kurdish administration has clashed with Damascus over the future of the Kurds in the new Syria.

In March, the SDF signed an agreement with the new Damascus government to integrate the Kurdish military and civilian institutions into the central government.

However, differences between the two sides have prevented the implementation of the deal, and the Kurds have since called for decentralisation, which Damascus has rejected.

