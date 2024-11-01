Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract

UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Nov 20, 2025

The UK on Thursday announced a contract worth GBP 316 million ($414 million) with European arms manufacturer MBDA for the provision of "DragonFire" lasers capable of shooting down high-speed drones.

Unidentified drone flights in recent months have rattled several European countries, which view the incidents as a wake-up call to bolster their defences -- especially as the drones flew over sensitive sites such as military infrastructure, power plants, ports and airports.

The British defence ministry said in a statement it had tested the DragonFire laser at its Hebrides range in northwestern Scotland, involving "drones which can fly up to 650km/h -- twice the top speed of a Formula 1 car".

"The laser system costs just GBP 10 per shot and is accurate enough to hit a GBP 1 coin from a kilometre away," it added, calling the lasers "a more cost-effective method in comparison to traditional missile systems".

The laser will be installed on a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer by 2027 and will help to create 590 jobs across Britain, the ministry said.

The European aircraft and defence giant Airbus owns 37.5 percent of MBDA, while Britain's BAE Systems owns 37.5 percent and the Italian company Leonardo owns 25 percent.

German military to take greater domestic role in countering drones
Berlin (AFP) Nov 19, 2025 - The German government on Wednesday backed legislation that would allow the military to respond to unauthorised drones in domestic airspace, including by shooting them down.

Recent drone incidents in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in recent months have been blamed on Russia, and governments are scrambling to bolster their defences.

The new German law enables the armed forces to "combat, intercept and even shoot down" drones, said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

Germany recently moved to expand police powers to counter drone threats. But Germany's constitution puts strict limits on military operations during peacetime within the country's borders.

Russia in believed to be behind many of the incursions, some of which have shut down traffic at major airports or flown over sensitive sites such as power plants, ports and military bases.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in October that drone incursions are part of an effort by Russian President Vladimir Putin to "intimidate us and frighten us".

The reforms to Germany's Air Security Act backed by the cabinet on Wednesday are meant to allow the police and other local authorities to quickly summon military assistance to deal with imminent threats.

"We are significantly increasing our capabilities to be able to deal with the increased sightings," Dobrindt said.

"We want to be as well-equipped as possible."

A planned joint national drone defence centre will help coordinate responses between agencies, an interior ministry spokesman told reporters.

He added that Dobrindt would consult with the interior ministers from Germany's 16 federal states in December to decide on decision-making processes and other details.

Some critics, however, contend that the proposed changes to the law violate constitutional limits on the military.

Dobrindt dismissed that assessment, arguing that German law allows civilian authorities to request "administrative assistance" when threats are beyond the capabilities of the police.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Expanded Michigan site boosts Redwire fuel cell production for Stalker drones
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 18, 2025
 Redwire Corporation has opened a new 85,000 square foot facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan to increase the output of fuel cells powering its Stalker uncrewed aerial system (UAS). The move aims to meet rising demand for UAS components as federal policy encourages domestic drone manufacturing. The expanded location nearly doubles Redwire's Michigan presence and increases vertical integration for its Edge Autonomy subsidiary. Edge Autonomy will scale up production of energy solutions including battery, ... read more
UAV NEWS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
UAV NEWS
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP

 Russia strike on Kyiv apartment block kills six, Ukraine says

 Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
UAV NEWS
Redwire to Deliver Spacecraft for DARPA Otter VLEO Demonstration

 UNIBIRD introduces AI navigation for drones in GPS-denied zones

 Europe 'not ready' for Russian drone attack: EU defence chief

 Expanded Michigan site boosts Redwire fuel cell production for Stalker drones
UAV NEWS
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
UAV NEWS
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
UAV NEWS
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine

 Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund

 U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
UAV NEWS
Japan-China row over Taiwan highlights fragile ties

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets

 Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
UAV NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.