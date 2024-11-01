UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract



by AFP Staff Writers



London (AFP) Nov 20, 2025



The UK on Thursday announced a contract worth GBP 316 million ($414 million) with European arms manufacturer MBDA for the provision of "DragonFire" lasers capable of shooting down high-speed drones.

Unidentified drone flights in recent months have rattled several European countries, which view the incidents as a wake-up call to bolster their defences -- especially as the drones flew over sensitive sites such as military infrastructure, power plants, ports and airports.

The British defence ministry said in a statement it had tested the DragonFire laser at its Hebrides range in northwestern Scotland, involving "drones which can fly up to 650km/h -- twice the top speed of a Formula 1 car".

"The laser system costs just GBP 10 per shot and is accurate enough to hit a GBP 1 coin from a kilometre away," it added, calling the lasers "a more cost-effective method in comparison to traditional missile systems".

The laser will be installed on a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer by 2027 and will help to create 590 jobs across Britain, the ministry said.

The European aircraft and defence giant Airbus owns 37.5 percent of MBDA, while Britain's BAE Systems owns 37.5 percent and the Italian company Leonardo owns 25 percent.

German military to take greater domestic role in countering drones

Berlin (AFP) Nov 19, 2025 - The German government on Wednesday backed legislation that would allow the military to respond to unauthorised drones in domestic airspace, including by shooting them down.

Recent drone incidents in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in recent months have been blamed on Russia, and governments are scrambling to bolster their defences.

The new German law enables the armed forces to "combat, intercept and even shoot down" drones, said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

Germany recently moved to expand police powers to counter drone threats. But Germany's constitution puts strict limits on military operations during peacetime within the country's borders.

Russia in believed to be behind many of the incursions, some of which have shut down traffic at major airports or flown over sensitive sites such as power plants, ports and military bases.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in October that drone incursions are part of an effort by Russian President Vladimir Putin to "intimidate us and frighten us".

The reforms to Germany's Air Security Act backed by the cabinet on Wednesday are meant to allow the police and other local authorities to quickly summon military assistance to deal with imminent threats.

"We are significantly increasing our capabilities to be able to deal with the increased sightings," Dobrindt said.

"We want to be as well-equipped as possible."

A planned joint national drone defence centre will help coordinate responses between agencies, an interior ministry spokesman told reporters.

He added that Dobrindt would consult with the interior ministers from Germany's 16 federal states in December to decide on decision-making processes and other details.

Some critics, however, contend that the proposed changes to the law violate constitutional limits on the military.

Dobrindt dismissed that assessment, arguing that German law allows civilian authorities to request "administrative assistance" when threats are beyond the capabilities of the police.

