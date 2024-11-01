Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
 By Gregory WALTON
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Nov 6, 2025

The United Nations Security Council voted in favor of a US resolution on Thursday to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, ahead of his White House visit next week.

"(The Council) decides that Ahmed al-Sharaa...and (Interior Minister) Anas Hasan Khattab are delisted from the ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions List," said the resolution, approved by 14 council members. China abstained.

The formal lifting of sanctions on Sharaa is largely symbolic as they were waived every time he needed to travel outside of Syria in his role as the country's leader. An assets freeze and arms embargo will also be lifted.

Nevertheless, the move was lauded by Syria, with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani writing on X: "Syria expresses its appreciation to the United States and to friendly nations for their support of Syria and its people."

US President Donald Trump will host Sharaa for talks on November 10, having said the former jihadist had made "good progress" toward establishing peace in his war-torn country.

Washington's ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said Sharaa's government was "working hard to fulfill its commitments on countering terrorism and narcotics, on eliminating any remnants of chemical weapons and promoting regional security and stability."

Though it will be Sharaa's first visit to Washington, it will be his second to the United States after a landmark UN trip in September, where the ex-jihadist became the first Syrian president in decades to address the UN General Assembly in New York.

In May, the interim leader, whose rebel forces ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad late last year, met Trump for the first time in Riyadh during the US president's regional tour.

Formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, Sharaa's group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was delisted as a terrorist group by Washington as recently as July.

- Syria's new image -

Decisions to lift sanctions are usually made by the Council's sanctions committee behind closed doors -- but they require unanimity, while a full vote of the council does not.

China, which abstained, "expressed legitimate concerns about counterterrorism issues -- in particular (foreign terrorist fighters) in Syria, and put forward many amendment proposals," said China's UN ambassador Fu Cong.

"However, (Washington) did not fully heed the views of all members," he added.

Since taking power, Syria's new leaders have sought to break from their own violent extremist past and present a moderate image more tolerable to ordinary Syrians and foreign powers.

Syria's president will discuss issues including lifting remaining sanctions, reconstruction and counterterrorism when he visits Washington later this month, Damascus said Sunday.

Syria's ambassador to the UN Ibrahim Olabi welcomed the vote.

"At its core, the resolution reflects the will of Syrian men and women. It reflects their will to return our country to its rightful place among nations. It reflects our will to move forward with confidence and hope towards building a new Syria," he said.

"Today, for the very first time in so many years, the council has united."

Syria and Israel remain technically at war, but they opened direct negotiations after Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led coalition last December.

Trump has expressed hope that Syria will join other Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel under the so-called Abraham Accords.

A Syrian official had told AFP earlier this year that Syria expects to finalize security and military agreements with Israel in 2025, in what would be a breakthrough less than a year after Assad's ouster.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Europe could struggle to mobilise troops, arms in case of war with Russia: study
 Paris (AFP) Nov 4, 2025
 Europe could struggle to mobilise enough troops or quickly produce enough weapons in case of a direct confrontation with Russia, a new report warned Tuesday. The French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), a top think tank, highlighted Europe's weaknesses in the event of a high-intensity conflict with Russia, which the authors describe as "a long-term threat". Europe needs to demonstrate political will and "a coherent defence economic strategy" to prepare for a possible confrontation wit ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
SUPERPOWERS
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
SUPERPOWERS
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences

 Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
SUPERPOWERS
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
SUPERPOWERS
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
SUPERPOWERS
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two

 Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania

 NATO tests war preparedness on eastern flank facing Russia

 US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
SUPERPOWERS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.