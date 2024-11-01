Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Nov 11, 2025

Russia said Tuesday it had foiled an Anglo-Ukrainian plot to hijack a military jet carrying a hypersonic missile which they planned to take to Romania in a "large-scale provocation".

Kyiv rejected the accusations and accused Russia of spreading "propaganda".

Russia, which launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in 2022, regularly accuses Kyiv and its European allies of brazen sabotage operations on its soil, often without providing evidence.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had "uncovered and thwarted an operation by the... Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and its British supervisors to steal a Russian MiG-31 high-altitude supersonic fighter jet, which carries the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missile".

It accused Kyiv of trying to "recruit Russian pilots" by promising them $3 million and citizenship of a Western country.

The FSB said it thwarted a plan by Kyiv to have the plane flown towards a NATO base in the Romanian city of Constanta on the Black Sea, where it would have been "shot down" by air-defences.

State media published an FSB video showing a Russian soldier, face concealed, saying that he had received an email from a Ukrainian intelligence agent trying to recruit him.

Kyiv and Bucharest rejected the accusations.

The "spread of such false accusations is a typical tactic of Russian intelligence services," Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation said on social media.

It said Moscow was trying to "intimidate Western societies" and "undermine military assistance to Ukraine".

Romania's foreign ministry spokesperson Andrei Tarnea called it an "invented" story reminiscent of "Soviet spy novels".

"What is real, however, is Russian aggression and Russian provocations, which these stories about planes and spies attempt to cover up," he added.

The accusations had echoes of an incident in August 2023, when a Russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot defected after flying into Ukraine in an operation led by Kyiv's security services.

His crew members were unaware of his intentions and were killed as they tried to escape, both Kyiv and Moscow had said at the time.

The pilot, Maxim Kuzminov, was found dead in Spain in February 2024.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
 Seoul (AFP) Oct 29, 2025
 North Korea test-fired cruise missiles off its western coast in a message to Pyongyang "enemies", state media announced Wednesday just hours before US President Donald Trump begins a visit to South Korea. The sea-to-surface missiles were launched vertically on Tuesday from the Yellow Sea and flew for more than two hours, state news agency KCNA said. Top military official Pak Jong Chon oversaw the test and said "important successes" were being achieved in developing the North's "nuclear forces" a ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
MISSILE NEWS
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
MISSILE NEWS
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions

 Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city

 Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
MISSILE NEWS
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
MISSILE NEWS
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

 Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract

 Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
MISSILE NEWS
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
MISSILE NEWS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.