Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

Kyiv rejected the accusations and accused Russia of spreading "propaganda".
Russia, which launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in 2022, regularly accuses Kyiv and its European allies of brazen sabotage operations on its soil, often without providing evidence.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had "uncovered and thwarted an operation by the... Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and its British supervisors to steal a Russian MiG-31 high-altitude supersonic fighter jet, which carries the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missile".
It accused Kyiv of trying to "recruit Russian pilots" by promising them $3 million and citizenship of a Western country.
The FSB said it thwarted a plan by Kyiv to have the plane flown towards a NATO base in the Romanian city of Constanta on the Black Sea, where it would have been "shot down" by air-defences.
State media published an FSB video showing a Russian soldier, face concealed, saying that he had received an email from a Ukrainian intelligence agent trying to recruit him.
Kyiv and Bucharest rejected the accusations.
The "spread of such false accusations is a typical tactic of Russian intelligence services," Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation said on social media.
It said Moscow was trying to "intimidate Western societies" and "undermine military assistance to Ukraine".
Romania's foreign ministry spokesperson Andrei Tarnea called it an "invented" story reminiscent of "Soviet spy novels".
"What is real, however, is Russian aggression and Russian provocations, which these stories about planes and spies attempt to cover up," he added.
The accusations had echoes of an incident in August 2023, when a Russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot defected after flying into Ukraine in an operation led by Kyiv's security services.
His crew members were unaware of his intentions and were killed as they tried to escape, both Kyiv and Moscow had said at the time.
The pilot, Maxim Kuzminov, was found dead in Spain in February 2024.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters