US expands military base in Kenya to boost regional security

The Manda Bay airbase is a Kenya Defence Forces site in Lamu County used by US forces and has long served as a strategic hub in the fight against Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group Al-Shabaab.
In 2024, former president Joe Biden announced plans to make Kenya the first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, boosting military and diplomatic links, although without a formal security pact.
"We have to show those who would attack us that we are resolved to defend ourselves," US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said during Thursday's groundbreaking.
The outpost represents "a very tangible commitment, the common defence between the United States and Kenya", he said.
"It sends a very strong signal to those who would be our adversaries," said Landau during his three-day visit.
In 2020, three American citizens were killed when Al-Shabaab breached heavy security at Camp Simba, part of the Manda Bay military base, destroying several aircraft and military vehicles.
In 1998, US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were simultaneously targeted by Al-Qaeda. The attacks killed over 200 people, including 12 Americans, and wounded thousands.
Landau also lauded Kenya for its contribution to "international stability" in Haiti.
"Kenya has been an absolutely indispensable partner in that, both in that mission and in helping plan the new gang suppression force," he said.
The east African nation is leading the United Nations-supported mission, which aims to help Haiti's national police push back against gangs who control large parts of the country.
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
