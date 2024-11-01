US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet

Hegseth met with China's Defense Minister Dong Jun on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia, a day after leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump held talks in South Korea.
"I just spoke to President Trump, and we agree -- the relationship between the United States and China has never been better," Hegseth said in a post on X, adding that he had spoken with Dong again since their face-to-face meeting.
"The Admiral and I agree that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path for our two great and strong countries," he said, touting a path of "strength, mutual respect, and positive relations."
The Pentagon chief said Dong and he "also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and deescalate any problems that arise."
Such channels have existed for years but at times fallen out of use.
"We have more meetings on that coming soon," Hegseth said without elaborating.
There was no immediate comment from Beijing.
According to a Chinese defense ministry readout of their meeting in Malaysia, Dong had told Hegseth the countries should "strengthen policy-level dialogue to enhance trust and dispel uncertainty", and build a bilateral military relationship "characterised by equality, respect, peaceful coexistence and stable positive momentum."
Hegseth warned earlier this year that China was "credibly preparing" to use military force to upend the balance of power in Asia, remarks that drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite overlapping claims with its neighbors -- including close allies of Washington.
Tensions have also flared occasionally around Taiwan, which Beijing insists is part of its territory and opposes any official exchanges with it.
A 2022 visit to Taiwan by then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi prompted China to launch military drills around the self-ruled island.
bur-ami/mtp
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters