France, Germany say to cooperate more closely on defence



By Ulrike Koltermann, Jurgen Hecker and Alice Hackman



Paris (AFP) May 7, 2025



French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed Wednesday to ramp up security cooperation in the face of Russian threats, as the new German leader visited Paris on his first trip abroad.

Europe is seeking to bolster its defences amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and doubts over US security commitments to Europe under President Donald Trump, though Merz insisted that any peace deal in Ukraine required an American commitment.

"We will set up a French-German defence and security council to meet regularly to bring operational responses to our common strategic challenges,' Macron said at their joint press conference.

Merz, who became chancellor on Tuesday, is a committed European, transatlanticist and Ukraine supporter who has pledged to restore Germany's role on the world stage after half a year of paralysis.

"We will take joint measures to further enhance Europe's security and defence capabilities," Merz said, before heading to Poland later in the day.

Berlin, like other European capitals, has been watching nervously as Trump seeks to push Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin into a quick agreement on ending the war, now in its fourth year.

US-led mediation efforts have failed to stop the conflict, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month threatened to pull out of talks if there was not progress.

Merz said the conflict in Ukraine could not end without the involvement of the United States.

"We cannot end this war in Ukraine without a continued involvement of the United States of America, this is not something that Europeans can substitute for," he said.

- 'We need the Americans' -

He said any ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine would also require US engagement.

France and Britain have been spearheading discussions among a "coalition of the willing" of 30 countries on the potential deployment of troops to secure any ceasefire.

But, Merz said, "at the same time we are aware that we will continue to need the Americans".

"We want the Americans to remain onboard, and to meet their responsibilities within NATO and towards Ukraine," he said.

"President Trump has our full support when it comes to bringing about an end to the war," Merz added.

He said European countries were ready to participate in any future monitoring of a ceasefire "under the leadership, and with the participation of, the United States".

Merz also said he wanted to discuss nuclear "deterrence" on the European continent with France and Britain, Europe's only nuclear powers other than Russia.

"We will give our respective ministers the mandate to begin this discussion," Merz said, adding that any such arrangement would be "complementary to what we already have with our American partners within NATO".

Macron said that strengthening "the European pillar of NATO" did not weaken the alliance.

"It is perfectly natural that all issues should be discussed, including nuclear deterrence, given our history and our specific characteristics," he said.

- Putin 'finally serious?' -

Macron also said he doubted Putin would respect a three-day truce in Ukraine that he ordered to start at midnight Wednesday, and wondered if the Russian leader was "serious" about a durable peace.

"Beyond the three days promised, which will undoubtedly not be respected, like the previous ones, is the Russian president finally serious?" Macron said.

"Will he finally decide to keep his word, especially the promises he made in his discussions with the US administration? That is what matters to us."

Ukraine has dismissed the three-day ceasefire as a "game" designed to protect its World War II commemoration parade in Moscow rather than a genuine peace measure.

The Kremlin was forced Wednesday to say it was taking "all necessary measures" to ensure the safety of foreign leaders set to attend its flagship May 9 parade after a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks closed airports across the country, disrupting hundreds of flights.

Asked on Tuesday how Germany could seek to influence talks on a possible peace deal in the Ukraine war, Merz said there was a "proven format" of Berlin working with France and Britain.

Merz said he would "consult intensively" with France and Britain, adding that "if we can include the Poles, then it will be even better".

Related Links

The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

